Conor McGregor Gets Reminded of His Setbacks Against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier Ahead of UFC Return

Conor McGregor hasn’t entered the UFC field ever since his leg injury in 2021. However, he has recovered from the injury and keeps fans on the edge about his return by posting random stuff on his social media accounts.

However, ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t revealed a date or an opponent for his big UFC comeback. But the fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the Irishman inside the cage again, just might have lost their patients.

Fans mock Conor McGregor by reminding him of his losses against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier

Recently, the former two-weight UFC champion posted a picture on his official Twitter from his trilogy with rival Dustin Poirier. The picture shows McGregor landing a punch on Poirier’s face, which, according to him, was right before the leg break. He captioned it, “Final shot before bracing on the break. All me. Excited to return and prove my support correct! Marathon not a sprint.”

Final shot before bracing on the break. All me. Excited to return and prove my support correct! Marathon not a sprint. pic.twitter.com/ZPLdHbyWku — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 19, 2022

However, many fans who had seen similar tweets before seemed unimpressed by it. In the comments, they mocked McGregor for his setbacks against his rivals Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out the comments below:

Dustin, Khabib and Nate Diaz own your ass😭😂 — Ghost (@Adz_stocks) November 19, 2022

You lost to him — SCORCH (@ScorchBurned) November 19, 2022

*dustin ended mctapper in the 2nd😟 pic.twitter.com/wJ7cTvfYjw — DiamondHotSauce (@aaronrubiks) November 19, 2022

‘The Notorious’ faced defeat twice against ‘The Diamond.’ The first defeat came in 2021 at UFC 257 via a knockout in the second round. Meanwhile, the second defeat came in the same year at UFC 264, also via KO/TKO. Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated ‘The Notorious’ at UFC 229 via submission when they fought for the lightweight title.

Conor McGregor’s first-ever UFC loss

‘The Notorious’ made his UFC debut in 2013. However, even before that, he already had a name in the MMA community for his success in the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship.

After his UFC debut, McGregor quickly rose to the rankings by bagging back-to-back wins and became the UFC champion in 2015. Following that, the Irishman decided to fight Nate Diaz, since he was another star in the promotion.

For that, McGregor went up to the welterweight division. The fight took place at UFC 196. However, the Stockton slugger got the best out of ‘The Notorious’ in the second round and ended the fight via submission. But McGregor later avenged his loss by defeating Diaz in the rematch at UFC 202.

What are your thoughts about McGregor’s losses?