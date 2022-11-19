“He Paved the Way for…”: Conor McGregor Once Revealed David Beckham Is a Fashion Inspiration for His Family

The world has acknowledged and appreciated the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor for his immaculate martial arts skills. The Irishman has amassed a loyal and staunch patronage for his impeccable mic skills, phenomenal promoting, and magnificent striking ability.

However, an aspect of his character that often goes under the radar is his unblemished fashion and dressing sense. Back in 2019, while in the midst of a photo shoot for the world-renowned magazine ‘GQ’, McGregor spoke about his fondness for looking dapper.

While he is a style icon himself, best believe there was once a moment in time when the 34-year-old looked up to others to inspire him to dress appropriately.

And look no further than the decorated football icon, David Beckham, who was a catalyst for change when it came to fashion from the 1990s to the present.

Responding to who his style icon is, McGregor stated-

“For me, the OG of fashion and male style is David Beckham. David Beckham was a pioneer. He paved the way for that kind of style. I actually talked to David; he sent me some clothes. At my daughter’s christening, my sister bought a dress from Victoria Beckham’s own line for the event. We have to go to David for inspiration, who I’d look up to style-wise, back in the day. But, really, my icons in style would be my mother and my father, who inspired me.”

Conor McGregor and his obsession with looking good!

Conor McGregor spoke highly about Beckham and his reputation for being a styling icon, which assisted Conor McGregor in planning out his desires and the looks he wished to pull off.

He also credited his parents for influencing him, being style icons themselves according to the ‘Notorious’.

Conor McGregor throughout his UFC career has appeared in the most opulent suits and outfits that are available. His ideology of marketing himself as a trash talker while still looking presentable has helped him vastly.

Speaking about his adoration and attachment to clothing, fashion, and suits, McGregor stated-

“They say a good suit is like a plate of armour. I well believe it. It wasn’t a full suit, but it gave me that plate of armour and that confidence.”

His media appearances for the UFC and lately his presence at illustrious awards is a testament to his grand lifestyle. It has transparently enabled him to become the best version of himself when he performs in the octagon as well, as it helps him with his confidence.

McGregor is an inspiration in himself, which he has earned through years of hard work.

August McGregor!

Conor McGregor is a sporting icon and UFC pioneer. Anyone disputing that conspicuously has an agenda against the man. He made his name off looking good in his wars against other martial artists, as well as being an impressively well-dressed man.

Prior to his highly touted boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather which brought the world to a standstill, McGregor opened up his designer line, ‘August McGregor’, which has since become a glorious success.

His relationship with David August led to the pair revealing their love for clothing before deciding to team up to create the iconic menswear brand. It focuses on luxury clothing predominantly.

It seems the former two-weight world champion has a foothold in every industry.

