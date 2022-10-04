Conor McGregor Is ‘The G.O.A.T,’ Admits Sean O’Malley, Who Previously Acknowledged Calling Him Out but Refused to Face Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley believes that Conor McGregor is the G.O.A.T of UFC. However, his previous claim about the former champion tells a different story.

Whenever the topic of UFC great is brought up, one cannot resist bringing Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov into the discussion. Both of them have a great place in the sport.

Many UFC fans and pundits and even the UFC stars have given their take on the greatness of both McGregor and Nurmagomedov. Similarly, Sean O’Malley was one of them.

In a recent interview ‘Suga’ was all complimentary about the Irish superstar. He even admitted that no fighter was close to what ‘The Notorious’ has done in the sport.

“When it comes to who’s the G.O.A.T., who really blew up the sport. Who took it to the next level, who was the most entertaining, who captivated the most people, Conor’s the G.O.A.T. And there’s not even anyone that close,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel.

Certainly, O’Malley’s assessment of McGregor is valid. Although he has always been an admirer of the Irishman, ‘Suga’ once made a statement that may have offended Mystic Mac’s supporters.

What did Sean O’Malley say about Conor McGregor in the past

‘Suga’ has made himself a name in the UFC with his charismatic personality and fighting style. He has admitted getting inspired by McGregor in numerous interviews.

But ‘Suga’ is willing to challenge his inspiration. O’Malley said in one of his earlier interviews with Theo Von that he would call out “The Notorious” after defeating a few opponents.

However, when ‘Suga’ was asked if he would fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, he immediately dismissed the idea. O’Malley may have sounded humorous. But there might have been many other factors at play when he decided against challenging Nurmagomedov. One explanation is The Eagle’s strong ground game, which even McGregor could overcome.

Interestingly, in a recent interview, ‘The Eagle’ had talked highly about O’Malley. The former champion believes ‘Suga’ possesses all the skills to be a UFC great. However, one of the biggest challenges of O’Malley’s career is this month against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280.

If ‘Suga’ gets past ‘No Mercy’ he will surely register himself for a title fight next.

Do you think O’Malley will win the fight? What are your thoughts on O’Malley’s words?