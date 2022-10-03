UNEARTHED: Picture of Drake and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Who Previously Said He ‘Didn’t Know’ the Rapper, Posing Together Goes Viral

Here is a rare photo of Canadian rapper Drake and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov posing together at an event.

Given that Nurmagomedov is one of the most well-known names in mixed martial arts, this image appears to be rather normal. Additionally, as a result of his domination in the UFC, he has amassed a huge fanbase all around the world.

Therefore, it is very acceptable for the Russian athlete to encounter a global celebrity like Drake. But that’s not the case in this instance. In one of his interviews with the Nelk Boys, ‘The Eagle’ stated that he didn’t know who Drake was before his big fight with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

“Honestly, I swear I don’t even like, before like when he was on corner… like people say this guy very famous. I swear I didn’t know this. I don’t know this guy. … Maybe I hear his music somewhere like in street or something, but I didn’t know this guy,” Nurmagomedov said in the interview when asked if he listens to Drake’s music.

However, the picture above tells a different story. Nurmagomedov clicked with the rapper in 2015, who he refused to recognize in 2022. Now the poster behind them is of UFC 187.

Nurmagomedov’s close friend Daniel Cormier headlined the event. Also, another close friend of ‘The Eagle,’ Islam Makhachev, competed on the same card. So it is easy to assume the former UFC lightweight attended the event and also met the rapper. So was Nurmagomedov lying before?

The story between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Drake

In 2018, ‘The Eagle’ engaged in one of the most epic fights of his UFC career against Irish former champion Conor McGregor. The rivalry between the fighters contributed much to the popularity of the fight.

The Canadian rapper apparently supported McGregor in the lightweight showdown. He publicly backed ‘The Notorious’ to win. In a famous photograph, Drake was even seen standing behind the Dublin combatant, waving the Irish flag.

However, the battle was won by Nurmagomedov in the end. After ‘The Eagle’ choked McGregor, he jumped out of the octagon in the Irishman’s corner. While this was a big moment in combat sports history, fans can’t forget Drake’s reaction to the incident.

