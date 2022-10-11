“Conor McGregor Was Right About You” – Khabib Nurmagomedov Criticized for Silence on Protests in Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has drawn criticism for his silence over protests in Dagestan against Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order.

Dagestan is in an uproar following Vladimir Putin’s mobilization directive. Public protests and police crackdown have erupted in Dagestan’s capital city of Makhachkala. In turn, this has drawn criticism from all corners of the Dagestani pro-MMA community.

Fighters like Mochamed Macaev, Askar Askarov, Magomed Mustafaev and Magomed Umalatov have condemned police brutality on the protesters and witness’ claims of arrests and detainment. The witnesses also claimed the police fired gunshots into the air.

One missing voice in the condemnation from the Dagestani MMA community is UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite fans asking ‘The Eagle’ to address the political turmoil in the country, he has remained silent. Because of his silence on the issue, Nuramgomedov’s social media has received tons of comments asking him about his silence.

“Conor (McGregor) was right about you,” said one commenter.

Another said –

“Khabib all these years you have been supported by the people of Dagestan. At least once, stand up for the people. Be like Mohammad Ali.”

Yet another comment said –

“You ignore the people of Dagestan. You are weak and not a big man. Never you will. You are in the pocket of Putin and the world will never forget that”

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov Doing Right Now?

Since retiring from active MMA competition, Nurmagomedov has been busy setting up his own promotion, Eagle FC. The promotion has gained a partnership with Gorilla Energy and is set for its first event in the near future.

He has also been training with his long-time friend Islam Makhachev for his upcoming fight with Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

The event is scheduled for Oct 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena with fighters Beneil Dariush and Alexander Volkanovski serving as backups for the fight. Nurmagomedov has come out in support of Makahchev saying Oliveira might not even show up for the fight.

However, Oliveira’s camp has said he will be in Abu Dhabi two weeks before the event. So, the event has a lot of hype behind it and is going to decide the immediate future of the UFC lightweight division.

