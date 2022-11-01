Conor McGregor, Who Previously Made Cameo on ‘Call of Duty’ Congratulates the Franchise for Massive Success: “Can’t Wait to Play!”

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the greatest combat sports athletes who put MMA on the world map. He made a fortune and also gained global recognition for his contribution to the sport.

The Irish star is among the highest-paid athletes on the planet. Besides fighting, McGregor has multiple other sources to generate revenue. One of which is collaborating with huge brands and franchises.

In the past, ‘The Notorious’ linked up with one of the biggest gaming franchises in the industry. He became the first UFC fighter to link with the franchise, and now they have achieved another great milestone.

Conor McGregor tweets on the success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In 2016, “The Notorious” made a cameo appearance in Call of Duty Warfare. He was chosen to be the voice and face of the well-known video game character Captain Bradley Fillion from Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Now, Call of Duty has launched its new franchise Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Modern Warfare 2 has reportedly been the Call of Duty franchise’s fastest-selling game since the franchise’s inception in 2003.

Big congrats team! Can’t wait to play! https://t.co/MXQhay19Us — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2022

Thus the official Twitter account of Call of Duty thanked its community with a tweet. The former UFC champion quickly reposted the tweet and wrote in the caption, “Big congrats team! Can’t wait to play!”

McGregor admits to being a Black Ops addict

The Dublin native has multiple businesses and also thrives in his fighting career. ‘The Notorious’ nonetheless makes time to play video games. Prior to his appearance in the series, he already admitted that he had a Call of Duty addiction.

McGregor mentioned that he used to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 all night in one of his interviews with UFC on Fox. It, therefore, interfered with his training schedule as well. The former UFC champion then restricted it.

What are your thoughts about McGregor’s addiction? What do you guys think about his tweet?