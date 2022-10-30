“You’ve Been Pretty Selfish Your Whole Entire Career” – Jake Paul Asks Conor McGregor to Help Him Make Fighters Union

Jake Paul is often heard making bombastic statements and we know him as quite a troublemaker. So, when it comes to working the mic, we expect Paul to do a sizzling callout or something else that sets fight fans all abuzz. But Jake Paul made a statement during an interview with TheMacLife, a YouTube channel linked with McGregor, that went against the grain.

Paul said,

“Conor, I have a message for you. Join me and Anderson in helping these fighters. We need all the help we can get. You’ve been pretty selfish to this point in your whole entire career. What have you done for all of these fighters? This will be a powerful statement for you to join. Stop running stop hiding stop being selfish. We need all the help we can get in making this Union. Conor McGregor that’s the message. Join me and Anderson Silva. It needs to be done.”

Jake Paul has amassed a pretty impressive record since he turned boxer. He has two wins over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He also has wins over Ben Askren and former NFL player Nate Robinson. Paul is set to face Anderson Silva soon and could possibly go up against Nate Diaz in the future.

Jake Paul put the proposition for starting a fighter’s union to Anderson Silva. This was the catch if Silva lost and if Silva wins, Paul said he will offer to rematch with him in an MMA fight. Both Silva and Paul have agreed to these terms with each other.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul pokes fun at Dana White for having trouble selling tickets in his hometown for UFC 279 by revealing the unclaimed seats.

What is Anderson Silva’s Camp Doing for the Jake Paul Fight?

Anderson Silva has been gearing up for his fight with Jake Paul in the past few months. He is the top biller in the fight since he has UFC GOAT status and Matrix-level striking to back up his claims.

But Silva has advanced in his years and is not as slick as he used to be. Soi, when he jokingly said he got knocked out in a training session, it led the Arizona State Athletic Commission to hold an emergency meeting to determine if he was fit to fight.

The meeting was held on Thursday night and they determined that Silva had a ‘pristine’ MRI with no physical issues. This is quite a statement considering most fighters have some form of brain damage by the end of their careers. Silva was known for being very evasive and hard to hit when he was the welterweight UFC champion.

Moreover, Silva explained that he misspoke in English when he was mentioning the sparring knockouts. So, he is cleared to fight and the event will be held on Oct 29 at the Gila River Arena in Arizona.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul responds to Nate Diaz stating it is ‘stupid’ to count out Anderson Silva in their upcoming bout: “this one has some credibility”