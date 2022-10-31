Conor McGregor’s Close Acquaintance Senses Foul Play in Jake Paul Knocking Down Anderson Silva

Ever since the YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul entered combat sports with fans, he has gained a lot of haters as well. ‘The Problem Child’ has improved 6-0 in his professional career, but still, he is doubted by many.

Recently, the Ohio native defeated one of the greatest combat sports athletes, Anderson Silva, in an eight-round boxing match. However, many people still call his fight rigged.

Former Jiu-jitsu trainer of Conor McGregor, Dillion Danis also falls under the same bracket. The American mixed martial artist took to his official Twitter account to mock Paul.

Dillion Danis believes the knockdown of Anderson Silva by Jake Paul was set up

Danis posted a video of Paul landing a right hand on Silva’s temple. However, he posted the knockdown from a different angle. The video also had a caption that read, “And people still think these aren’t rigged.”

However, many fans in the comments section slammed Danis for criticizing Paul. Despite the hate, the social media star showed a warrior’s heart against a legend like Anderson Silva.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Payout, Purses, and Salaries- How Much Did the Fighters Make?

Danis has also had a fair share of fights. He competes in the Bellator MMA promotion and holds a professional record of 2-0 under his name. The mixed martial artist previously had a feud with Paul. Therefore, his criticism of the Ohio native might be the result of the rivalry.

‘The Problem Child’ wants Nate Diaz or Canelo Alvarez next

With this win, now ‘The Problem Child’ has triumphed over two former UFC champions. Next, the 25-year-old has expressed his desire to fight ex-UFC star, Nate Diaz.

ALSO READ: “They Have Insider Knowledge”: Fans Throw Shades at Nelk Boys as They Win Over $2,00,000 Betting on Jake Paul Against Anderson Silva

In the ring interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul called out Nate Diaz and also the boxing legend Canelo Alvarez. However, there has been no response from both yet.

Do you guys think Diaz will agree to fight Paul? What do you guys think of Danis’ post?