“Correct your erroneous statements”-Joe Rogan Threatened With Legal Action by His Father Over Violent Upbringing Allegations

The father of Joe Rogan has threatened to take legal action against the UFC commentator for malicious comments.

The name Joe Rogan needs no introduction. He has established himself as one of the best sports commentators and on top of that, also runs arguably the world’s most famous podcast, The JRE Experience.

Interestingly, he has opened up a lot about his troublesome childhood in his podcast as well. However, that might end up landing the host of the JRE Experience in trouble.

Joe Rogan’s father has threatened to take legal action against him

Joseph Rogan, the father of Joe Rogan has recently threatened to sue the UFC commentator for making false claims of having a violent upbringing. However, the 80-year-old doesn’t want to take legal action straight away and is willing to give his son a chance to retract his statements.

According to a statement released by Joseph Rogan’s attorney, he wants to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast and explain the true facts to his son. The statement read (h/t The Sun):

“Rather than immediately file such an action for damages and injunctive relief against you and your employer, Spotify, Mr. Rogan would be eager to appear on your podcast to look you in the eye, man-to-man, and correct your erroneous statements and explain the true facts to you.”

What did Joe Rogan say about his father?

As mentioned earlier, Joe Rogan has been quite vocal about his troublesome childhood on his podcast. The UFC commentator has accused his dad of domestic violence towards his mother. Moreover, Rogan has often referred to his father as a very violent person.

It is worth noting that the two have not been in touch since the UFC commentator was seven years old. While the chances of it happening seem to be very low, if Rogan decides to take a non-legal route to settle this dispute we might see his father appear on the JRE Experience sometime soon.

