Conor McGregor Quotes- Five Times ‘The Notorious’ Stole the Show With His Mic Skills

Conor McGregor, for all his losses and flaws, is the greatest trash talker in UFC history, and he has receipts to claim the title as well!

When it comes to the art of promotion, Conor McGregor stands tall. There’s no one in the business who quite understands the game like the Irishman. The ‘Notorious’ one has gone on to amass vast amounts of wealth through perfecting the art of selling and marketing himself.

Although it was seldom used, it became conspicuous that McGregor knew what he was doing, when his words would mentally defeat his opponents prior to the fight commencing.

Let’s have a look at some of the best Conor McGregor press conference moments, where he left his colleagues and spectators flabbergasted!

Also read: After Nate Diaz, Michael Bisping and Hasbulla Magomedov, Conor McGregor Fires Shots at Social Media Sensation, Liver King

Five times the Irishman absolutely commandeered the UFC press conferences and stole the show on media day!

I’m going to slap the face of him

Speaking to the media ahead of his bout with Chad Mendes, McGregor didn’t shy away from letting Mendes know how he really felt about him. The contest came to fruition, in the wake of, the then UFC Featherweight champion, pulling out due to an injury.

McGregor stated-

“He’s a little 5’2 twerp. He should’ve kept his mouth shut, and I’m going to slap the face of him and that’s it.”

After claiming the title from Jose Aldo, McGregor wished to replicate his success in Cage Warriors and capture a second belt. However, this was at 155lbs, against then UFC Lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos.

Gods recognize gods

Responding to Dos Anjos’ comments regarding being a tool in Jesus’ hands, and what Dos Anjos would do to him as a tool of Jesus, the 34-year-old responded-

“Me and Jesus are cool. I’m cool with all the gods. Gods recognize gods.”

At the ‘Go Big campaign’, suffice to say, McGregor ran the show.

Conor McGregor made us rich

When reporter, John Morgan questioned then UFC Lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos and the number one ranked lightweight contender, Donald Cerrone, who was scheduled to compete for the lightweight championship, if they’d give up their current fights, in favor of a bout with McGregor, their responses didn’t satisfy the ‘Notorious’ one.

So he decided to answer the question himself. The former two-weight world champion responded-

“That wasn’t the question..If Dana rang you up and said, you don’t have to fight Cerrone, you can fight McGregor, even though Cerrone was available , would you take it?.. You’re damn right you’d take it. I can make you rich. I’d change your b** life. You fight me it’s a celebration..You ring back home, you ring your wife. Baby, we done it. We’re rich baby, Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties.”

That line has aged very well, might I add.

Also read: Conor McGregor Receives Advice From Dan Bilzerian to Complete Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo’ Look in Iconic Picture

The top two Conor McGregor moments where he ravaged and disparaged his competition, were against Floyd Mayweather and Eddie Alvarez!

You can’t even read

In light of his success at 155lbs, which saw him capture the UFC Lightweight championship against Eddie Alvarez, McGregor decided to try his hand at boxing, against the greatest defensive boxer in Floyd Mayweather.

It would not be an understatement to say that the pair don’t like each other. During their world tour, in Toronto, the 34-year-old left his mark on the promotional side of things. His statements during the event, however, still ring loud to this day.

The ‘Notorious’ one, in response to Mayweather’s fashion, commented-

“What the f*** is he wearing? He looks like a little 12-year-old break dancer b****. He’s 40. You’re 40 years of age. Dress your f****** age. Carrying a school bag on stage. What you doing with a school bag on stage? You can’t even read.”

Who the f*ck is that guy?

Arguably the greatest ever moment in UFC history took place, from a promotional standpoint, when the UFC 205 press conference took place at MSG. Eddie Alvarez and Conor McGregor were slated to fight for the UFC Lightweight championship, and the drama was tremendous.

I appreciate Jeremy Stephens efforts he but he got totally destroyed by Conor McGregor. ‘Who the f*ck is that guy?’ pic.twitter.com/Q5CyG0f7fk — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 27, 2016

When a reporter asked McGregor, who out of his peers on stage would give him the hardest fight, Jeremy Stephens, made the ill-judged choice to speak too soon, and for that, he was penalized appropriately.

McGregor responded-

“Who the f*** is that guy?”

That statement more so than others has been etched into the memories of any true fight fan. Regardless, any time Conor McGregor graces the microphone, it’s box office.

Also read: Watch Rare Clip of Nate Diaz Complimenting Conor McGregor! – “I’m a Fan of You and You Killed It for Me”