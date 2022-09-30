Did Mark Zuckerberg Rent Out the UFC Apex? Dana White Clears the Air

Dana White has shut down all rumors about Mark Zuckerberg attending UFC 61 at the Vegas Apex Center.

UFC President Dana White has made statements to clear the rumors surrounding UFC 61 in Vegas. A few days ago, the MMA media noticed that both the press and the audience were barred from entering the UFC Apex Center for UFC 61. In fact, the event is not accessible in any way at all and this naturally drew curious speculations.

The DWCS post-season finale media conference saw Dana White call out MMA journalist Amy Kaplan for hinting at a possible reason behind the closed doors for UFC 61. Kaplan put out tweets but kept short of disclosing any details or elaborating further. She also proceeded to inform her Twitter followers of the playful exchange with White.

Rumor Had It

While Kaplan kept herself tight-lipped, headliner Mackenzie Dern stepped in to fuel the fire. She spoke during her media scrum on Wednesday to the press about the event. According to her, Facebook founder, Meta chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will attend the event. She further elaborated that Zuckerberg has booked out the event arena and that is why no one could get in. A video showing Zuckerberg training recently went viral so speculation was on a high roll.

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event,” Dern said (via ESPN). “I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s literally him, his wife or if he’ll have friends — some type of party. But from someone who wanted a main event with a crowd, [it’s now] going to be very, very private.”

Here Comes the Boom!

That was until Dana White stepped in to dismiss the rumors entirely. White took to Twitter to announce the same and clear the air for everyone.

Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. https://t.co/VbdFATcltd — danawhite (@danawhite) September 29, 2022

When asked about the real reason, White only responded by saying he was giving the beloved MMA media a day off. UFC Vegas 61 is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022, with the headline reel shared by Dern and the #14-ranked Yan Xiaonan.

“Oh, we just figured that you guys have been so busy lately, we’d give you guys a night off,” White said via Sportskeeda. “Guys, you’re here on Tuesdays, you’re here on Saturdays. Kevin [journalist] actually showed up today. I mean, we gotta give you guys a break. So, you’re welcome.”White added, “You guys should stay home, order a pizza, watch the fights, take them in and enjoy yourselves.”

