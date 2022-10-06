“Don’t Ever Touch My Face” – Daniel Cormier Had a Heated Reaction to Francis Ngannou Touching His Face!

Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou seemingly clash for a split second in a recent video.

Daniel Cormier is known as one of the most approachable heavyweights in UFC history. But when DC gets on a tender vein, he is not to be messed with. Current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou found out as much when the two giants happen to meet on cam.

After a calm hug, Francis Ngannou proceeded to point out that DC had something on his face. DC immediately reacted to grab Ngannou’s hand saying “Don’t touch my face.” Ngannou instantly stepped back and DC restated “Don’t ever touch my face.” For a second, the moment seemed tense and a stage hand stepped in to lightly restrain DC by the forearm.

However, the two heavyweights came back together in playful fashion with Ngannou making a playful punch and DC saying,

“That’s the one thing they won’t do. Is touch my face….please don’t do that! Don’t do…Now I gotta go to the bathroom. Now, I gotta go to the bathroom, coz you tried to punch me. Now I gotta go to the bathroom…my friend…god bless you.”

Ngannou replied with a “Thank you DC.” and the two parted ways.

Is There Ever Going to Be a Francis Ngannou vs Daniel Cormier?

Daniel Cormier’s rivalry and trilogy fight with Jon Jones was one of the most popular in the history of the UFC. Since retiring, DC has been active in MMA as a presenter, live event commentator and fight analyst. He has stated he has no intention of returning to active competition so a matchup against fellow heavyweight Francis Ngannou is unlikely.

Francis Ngannou is currently the UFC heavyweight champion after beating Cyril Gane at UFC 270. At present, there is no active matchup for him on the UFC schedule but fans can expect him to be in action sometime early next year if not sooner. .

