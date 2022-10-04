“I’m Hoping Daniel Cormier Will Have a Role in WWE After This Match” – UFC Hall of Famer Reacts to Daniel Cormier Featuring at the WWE Extreme Rules PPV

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock pins down his thoughts after hearing that Daniel Cormier will be appearing in WWE soon.

This year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view has got more interesting since UFC legend Daniel Cormier is advertised for the show. The former heavyweight champion of the Octagon will be serving as the guest referee for the Seth-Riddle Fight Pit Match. DC’s WWE arrival has excited not only the fans but also Ken Shamrock, another UFC legend, who has expressed his views recently.

On October 2 morning, BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani took to social media and shared the news of DC’s inclusion in the upcoming Extreme Rules show. It was made official that Cormier will oversee the match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

Ken Shamrock shows excitement; hopes Daniel Cormier stays in WWE

A few hours after the news became public, once known as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter pinned his reaction. Ken Shamrock, a former WWE, TNA, and UFC veteran, took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the matter.

In his post, Shamrock expressed how excited he is to see Daniel Cormier in the WWE ring. Though, he seemed skeptical and hoped that DC stays in WWE after his October 8 appearance. He tweeted:

This is amazing, I’m hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match #ExtremeRules https://t.co/K1UHoUgDVW — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) October 2, 2022

Shamrock is a big name in the pro wrestling industry as he has proved himself both in the ring and Octagon. Not only has he won multiple championships in TNA and WWE, but he was also considered the world’s best MMA fighter during his reign as the UFC Superfight Champion.

Although he was rumored to come back to WWE many times, it never really happened. Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier has made his intentions very clear in the recent episode of RAW.

“It will be all business Inside the Fight Pit…” says DC

The last RAW before the Extreme Rules featured Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in an in-ring segment. Both men were warned not to touch each other or they would lose their spot at the Fight Pit Match.

During the face-off, while Seth and Riddle were doing their best to provoke each other, Daniel Cormier appeared on the big screen. He stated that just like all, he is done watching both men brawling anytime, anywhere. DC guaranteed that he will make sure only one person will walk out of the Fight Pit victorious. Therefore, he advised both WWE superstars to stop whining and train hard and smart.

Anyway, this Saturday is going to be interesting for the WWE universe in many ways. Be it the stipulation-filled pay-per-view or DC making his appearance, there’s a lot to look out for. And who knows, The World’s Most Dangerous Man might show up there as well.

