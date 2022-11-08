Dustin Poirier Calls Conor McGregor the Hardest Puncher He Has Ever Faced in UFC

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a hit against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Poirier, the former UFC interim lightweight champion, is one of the prominent names in the sport. He is an MMA veteran with a professional record of 28-7 under his name.

Fifteen of his twenty-eight MMA victories have come via vicious knockouts. Therefore, many MMA fans and pundits regard ‘The Diamond’ as one of the best strikers in the lightweight division. However, the Louisiana native believes, his nemesis, and former UFC dual weight champion Conor McGregor also deserve this title.

What did Dustin Poirier say about Conor McGregor?

The 33-year-old recently was asked about the hardest puncher he has faced in his entire MMA career in an interview. In response, ‘The Diamond’ claimed that it was ‘The Notorious’ who had the hardest punching power.

‘The Diamond’ has faced the Irishman on three occasions. In their first clash in 2014, the Dubliner knocked out Poirier in under two minutes of the first round. However, in the rematch, ‘The Diamond’ outperformed McGregor, both with punches and vicious leg kicks. He won via TKO in the second round at UFC 257.

Both the lightweight competitors met for the third time at UFC 264. This time around, ‘The Notorious’ faced the same fate. Poirier won the trilogy via a TKO after McGregor suffered a gruesome injury.

‘The Diamond’ is ready for his next fight at UFC 281

After his victory over McGregor at UFC 264, Poirier lost in his attempt to gain the UFC lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira. Now, in order to map his way back, ‘The Diamond’ will face Michael Chandler next on the main card of UFC 281.

Both Chandler and Poirier are some of the best strikers in the division. Therefore, this fight is sure to be a blood fest inside Madison Square Garden next weekend. Also, there are some rumors that the winner of the fight will get a title shot next.

Who is your pick from Poirier vs. Chandler? Do you agree with Poirier that McGregor is the hardest hitter?