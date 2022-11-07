Dillon Danis Posts Questionable Picture of Islam Makhachev in Pool With Mysterious Person and Immediately Regrets It

Dillon Danis is known for being quite the Firestarter on social media. When it comes to giving his due to his rivals and fellow UFC stars, he has a free hand of it on most occasions. UFC fans might know him from his altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team after the McGregor fight brawl. Since then, Danis and other McGregor team members have been at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.

Now that Islam Makhachev is the new Lightweight champ at UFC and McGregor is planning a return, it’s not surprising that Danis has him in his sights. But in a hilarious backfire, Danis had his dig at Makhachev inverted.

Dillon Danis Takes a Regrettable Dig at Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis took to posting a pic of Islam Makhachev. In it, we can see Makhachev with a long-haired person in the pool. Makhachev is holding the person from behind and the implication is obvious. Naturally, the comment thread for the tweet was flooded with comments like “Not halal at all”, “Is he not married?” and “Haram asf lmao.”

However, someone in the comments revealed the actual video that the still was taken from. It shows Makhachev and the long-haired person in the pool like in the still. Only this time, Makhachev seems to be using him (yes, it a male) to train in light grappling. So, the image is entirely different from the video and Danis now has the backlash to face.

Next time if you don’t put the full video I’ll call that security guy lil bro pic.twitter.com/Mcz1p0pe0p — ~ عبدالله (@_Abdullah3131) November 4, 2022

This is not the first time Dillon Danis has taken an ill-advised shot at Makhachev or ‘The Eagle’. And it probably will not be the last. As Conor McGregor comes close to his UFC return, things are bound to heat up over social media. And if McGregor joins the digital fray there’s no telling where it may go.

