Fans and Stars Flood Internet With Hilarious Memes as Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Nate Diaz Get in a Backstage Fight at UFC 279 Presser

Fight fans and UFC celebrities flood the internet with waves of memes after the UFC 279 fighters Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland got into a brawl backstage.

In a very unusual turn of events, UFC president Dana White canceled the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference after the fighters who were to feature on the main card of the event got into a massive scuffle backstage.

It was upsetting for many fans as they were waiting to witness their favorite fighters exchange words with the media and each other at the presser. Nevertheless, the internet never fails to entertain.

Following the incident, many fans and stars poured memes about the whole fiasco on social media. Check out some hilarious memes below:

Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, Kevin Holland, Tony Ferguson and Paulo Costa backstage at the UFC 279 press conference: pic.twitter.com/0iA9XIXE7V — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) September 8, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev accidentally locking onto Kevin Holland while fighting Nate Diaz #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/xeOXvIn9ZE — UFCStats💭 (@TheUFCStats) September 9, 2022

🚨 BREAKING: CCTV footage has been released of the backstage brawl ahead of the #UFC279 press conference: pic.twitter.com/cK16lTyLmm — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) September 9, 2022

Dana knowing that the backstage brawl is about to double the PPV sales:#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/rJUG3LjU6O — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) September 9, 2022

Kevin Holland starting the brawl like:#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/Bk6dmYZD5z — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) September 9, 2022

Here are some memes from Instagram as well:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangsta Luke (@awkwardmemes_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangsta Luke (@awkwardmemes_)

Message from Khamzat Chimaev to Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland after the backstage fight

The UFC welterweight star has been in the news the entire week for both positive and negative reasons. Earlier, he got into an altercation with UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa at the UFC performance institute.

Now, he engaged in a brawl with Holland and Team Diaz. ‘Borz’, the self-proclaimed ‘Gangster’ of UFC, is famous for his fearless personality. He never hesitates to express his opinions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA | UFC (@xcellentmma)

Following the incident, Chimaev took to his Instagram stories and sent a message to Diaz and Holland. “I told them already not to play jokes with us. Kevin deserved this, Diaz deserved this,” Chimaev said in the clip.

The Swedish fighter will make his sixth UFC appearance this weekend. He is currently undefeated in the promotion and is a heavy-betting favorite against the UFC veteran who is on a two-fight skid. However, nothing can be said in the sport of mixed martial arts until the fighters enter the cage.

What is your reaction to the backstage brawl? Who do you think will win Diaz or Chimaev?

Click here for more UFC News