Fans Call Out Rogan as They Share Their Disgust After Li Jingliang Faces ‘Daylight Robbery’ at UFC 279: “F**K YOU JOE ROGAN”

Fans called out the UFC color commentator Joe Rogan after welterweight Li Jingliang faced a controversial split decision loss at UFC 279 in Las Vegas.

The Chinese UFC fighter was originally scheduled to clash against the UFC veteran Tony Ferguson. However, Khamzat Chimaev, the main event fighter, missed weight by a large margin. Hence, the card was reshuffled and Jingliang was set against Daniel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez came in the bout 10 pounds heavier than the ‘Leech.’ However, Jingliang looked confident against the American fighter. Although Rodriguez landed a few good shots, it seemed ‘The Leech’ had more grip in the fight.

But after three rounds of a slugfest, the American fighter got a nod from the judges. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 handing Rodriguez a split decision victory. However, the fight fans were displeased by the results, as many believed Jingliang dominated most of the rounds.

Here’s how the fans and UFC stars reacted to the result of Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Fight fans seemed displeased by the result of the catchweight bout between Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez. They took to Twitter and shared their disgust regarding the same.

Check out the reactions from fans below:

#UFC279 FUCK YOU LI SHOULD HAVE WON FUCK THIS WHOLE EVENT FUCK YOU JOE ROGAN FUCK YOU AND YOUR POD CAST I FUCKING HATE YOU FUCK THIS STUPID DUMB EVENT THIS WHOLE THING IS FUCKING STUPID #LiJingliang YOU SHOULD HAVE WON REMEMBER THIS ITS NOT YOUR FAULT!! — Spunch bob Swuare pant (@SpunchPant) September 11, 2022

They fucked The Leech all week.#UFC279 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 11, 2022

Let's be honest Li deserve it it was stole from him 🤐#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/DwRhcFPlkV — Skilatchi (@bo96tigdt) September 11, 2022

When the crowd is booing a good fight .. 😂😂😂 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/esqTEZRhcL — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 11, 2022

Looks like DC was right😬😬😬 https://t.co/2mILQsPqbo — Funky (@Benaskren) September 11, 2022

How tf did Rodriguez win that fight? Jingliang better have got fucking paid tonight!!! #ufc279 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) September 11, 2022

Daylight robbery for Li, such a shame for a great guy. Hoping it gets overturned to NC or a draw, decent card so far. #UFC279 — YimYom (@MulvannyThomas) September 11, 2022

‘The Leech’ came on the back of one win into this bout. And after this loss, the Chinese fighter will have to map his way back to the win column to hold a relevant position in the welterweight roster.

Meanwhile, ‘D-Rod’, a product of the Dana White Contender Series, continued his win streak and is undefeated in four straight UFC fights. He has only lost once in his UFC career. However, he is yet to be ranked among the top 15 fighters of the division. But after his victory over the number 14th fighter, Rodriguez might get a place among the top 15 of the division.

What do you guys think is next for Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez? What is your reaction to the result of this fight?