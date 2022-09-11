‘Gangster’ Khamzat Chimaev Reveals Nate Diaz Turned Down $2 Million Offer for the UFC 279 Main Event: “He Didn’t Wanna Fight Me”

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC welterweight star revealed that Nate Diaz turned down an almost $2 million offer to fight him after the Russian-born fighter missed weight before the event.

Chimaev vs. Diaz, a much anticipated welterweight bout, was scheduled to headline UFC 279. However, ‘Borz’ came in 7.5lbs heavier than the non-title welterweight limit, i.e. 171lbs.

Despite that, the Swede claimed he offered Stockton his whole fight purse around $2 million to fight him at catchweight. But Diaz turned the offer and opted for a clash with UFC veteran Tony Ferguson.

“I could make that weight. The doctor stopped that. So yeah, what I could do now? I was waiting what UFC said to me. I said I wanna fight. So I gave all my money to that guy. This was almost two million…,” Chimaev said in a post-fight interview with Megan Olivi

“So I said give all my money to that guy, let him fight. If he is that gangster, he should fight for money. But he didn’t wanna fight me, you know. So, who’s the gangster now?” Chimaev added.



The self-proclaimed UFC gangster Chimaev was then set for a clash at 180lbs catchweight bout with Kevin Holland. ‘Borz’ completely dominated the American fighter and finished him in the very first round of the bout via submission.

Dana White explains why Khamzat Chimaev missed weight

The whole UFC 279 fight card had to be rearranged when Chimaev failed to make weight. As a result, he triggered a great deal of fan resentment. However, he had his reasons for the weight miss, according to UFC boss Dana White.

“He started locking up and cramping. All the things… that are from a bad cut… They called in, we sent a doctor and the doctor determines whether he should keep cutting weight or not and the doctor told him he shouldn’t,” White said in an interview.

This was Chimaev’s sixth straight victory in the UFC. Following that, ‘Borz’ was asked if he will fight in the middleweight, as he had trouble making the welterweight limit. The Swede indicated he would need to speak with his coach.

