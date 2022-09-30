Hip-Hop Group D-Block Europe Label Conor McGregor as ‘Crazy White Boy’ in Their Latest Song Titled After the UFC Superstar

Conor McGregor has been labeled as a ‘Crazy White Boy’ in the latest track released by hip-hop group D-Block Europe.

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the most famous personalities in the world. So much so, that a mention of just his name attracts a lot of eye-balls. Capitalizing on the same effect that the Irishman has on people, a British hip-hop group, D-Block Europe released a song titled after the UFC superstar.

D-Block Europe’s latest album Lap 5 had a song titled ‘Conor McGregor’. Interestingly, in the song, ‘The Notorious One’ is being referred to as a ‘crazy white boy’.

Moreover, as one would assume, naming the song after ‘The Notorious One’ paid off for the group as the song happens to be on of the most played songs out of their latest album on YouTube with over 119,000 plays.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time a musician has used Conor McGregor’s notoriety. Back in 2020, American rapper Tory Lanez released a song titled, ‘Stupid Again’ which had a snippet of McGregor’s infamous quote after his victory over Nate Diaz in their rematch.

Moreover, just about a year later, Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA also released a sing titled ‘Conor McGregor’.

Is Conor McGregor the biggest name in combat sports?

The Irishman’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. While his recent performances inside the octagon clearly suggest that his best time his past him, nobody can take away from his ability to bring in eyeballs.

Thanks to his loud mouth, the Irishman always caught the attention of people during his initial days. Moreover, he then went out and backed it up inside the octagon calling himself, the ‘Mystic Mac’.

