Conor McGregor Heaps Praise on ‘Classic Bad Motherf**ker’ Chael Sonnen for His Trash Talk of Anderson Silva in an Old Ariel Helwani Interview

The UFC has seen some captivating and riveting personalities in the octagon. But none like the ‘American Gangster’ and the ‘Notorious’ one!

In a sport where the foundation is defined by discipline and morals, its promotional aspect is mandatory to elevate the fights and garner attention! That’s the blueprint to becoming a millionaire.

A great many fighters are yet to comprehend this fact. The nature of the business is such that, the more pay-per-views a fighter sells, the higher compensation he receives.

Arguably, only two stars understood this. Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor. Prior to McGregor’s arrival, Sonnen was the most entertaining fighter on the roster.

Sonnen’s way with words was untouchable, and to this day, only a handful of fighters could probably hold a candle to the former UFC title challenger on the mic.

Conor McGregor has given his seal of approval, acknowledging the ‘American Gangster’ Chael Sonnen, as a “real, classic, bad, m***********”!

It’s no secret that Sonnen’s phenomenal verbal beatdowns of his opponents have led him to receive one too many title shots. And not to forget, arguably all the ‘big fights’ he has received in his career.

A recently surfaced clip of MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani interviewing Sonnen in the aftermath of his bout with Nate Marquardt had gathered the attention of fans, and a certain Irishman.

In the clip, Helwani can be heard asking Sonnen about his war of words, with the then UFC Middleweight world champion, Anderson Silva.

Chael in typical Chael fashion responded:

“Well, it’ll be a verbal beating. Anderson Silva will be in tears before it’s all over..I mean this guy’s no more real than the Loch Ness monster, and if he needs me to expose him, I will, but I’ll tell you, the guys in the back know who the tough guy is.”

To which Conor McGregor hilariously responded with a tweet of his own.

😂😂 a real classic bad motherfcuker is Chael P. Gotta give it to him. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2022

Although it’s been more than a decade, with regards to their last encounter, the recent sighting between the pair, is a beautiful sight to see. It’s about time the beef is buried.

