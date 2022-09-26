“Thank God for Men Who Still Have Testosterone”: Conor McGregor Left Manchester United Legend’s Ex-Wife in Awe by Flaunting His Ripped Physique

Conor McGregor looks to be in the shape of his life, and has received praise from an ex-wife of a certain Manchester United legend!

The last time the ‘Notorious’ one stepped foot in the octagon, he was unsuccessful in his bid to conquer his foe, Dustin Poirier. Poirier and McGregor had a history prior to their second bout. A bout in which the ‘Diamond’ emerged victorious.

Albeit, a graceful second fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, one might argue the knockout loss suffered by McGregor, might have changed things. The third fight, indicated the Irishman had resorted to his past antics.

In their trilogy contest, Conor suffered defeat once again, in the wake of a leg break. The former two-time UFC champion had sustained fractures on his tibia and fibula, which eventually led to his leg caving in.

Since then, the 365-day threshold has been passed since the last time supporters witnessed Conor McGregor in action. An accidental leg break has rendered him incapable of competing throughout the last year.

Also read: Conor McGregor Heaps Praise on ‘Classic Bad Motherf**ker’ Chael Sonnen for His Trash Talk of Anderson Silva in an Old Ariel Helwani Interview

Conor McGregor looks to be in sublime shape, with the Irishman, seemingly having put on considerate muscle mass, which has wandered the eyes of men and women alike.

Since his surgery, McGregor’s movement has been hindered, with the 34-year-old initially able to focus only on his upper body. McGregor saw the upside to this and worked on the strength and conditioning of his upper body.

As such, Conor has added on a substantial amount of muscle. The former 145lbs champion seems to be about 185-190lbs. Staggering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor UFC 🔹 (@mcgregorlifestyle)

Having posted a recent picture, McGregor received a number of responses to his immaculate physique, which included a response from Manchester United legend, George Best’s, ex-wife, Angela Best.

Thank god for men who still have testosterone 👏🙏🫶 — Angie Best (@AngieBest) September 25, 2022

Best in response to the photo tweeted-

“Thank god for men who still have testosterone”

As per Dana White, Conor McGregor is due for a blockbuster return to the UFC early next year. With the UFC Lightweight championship on the line in the upcoming month, could McGregor, ranked number 12, be on his way to a title shot?

Also read: “Get Someone Back to the House to Get My S*it” – Conor McGregor Almost Lost Out on $100M in the 2017 Mayweather Fight for a Silly Reason!