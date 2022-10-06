“I Black Out Before Tapout Bit*ch”: When Joe Rogan Was Called a B*tch During a UFC Presser!

Joe Rogan once had a back and forth with a press attendee that ended with him Was Called a B*tch During a UFC Presser!

Joe Rogan is the UFC’s most popular color commentator. And not long ago, he had some epic statements to make to the press. But sometimes, Rogan can get as good as he gives and that’s what happened at UFC 122 in November 2010.

When the Press Wants to Play with Joe Rogan?

In the exchange, Rogan is seen standing on stage with UFC President Dana White. He explains that new fighters are coming into the UFC’s fold and the talent pool is deeper than ever. At that point, one of the presser attendees, a young sounding guy off-screen, asked Rogan the following question.

“Can I wrestle Joe Rogan and if I win, you come to Sweden.”

Rogan responded saying “Sure, get up here b*tch.”

The press erupted in laughter and Rogan continued,

“What happens when I win? What happens when you tap.”

The guys hilariously responded saying

“I blackout before I tapout bitch.”

How is Rogan Doing with the UFC?

Rogan’s colorful commentary has been at the heart of the UFC’s media for over two decades now. As he has grown older, so has his relationship with the UFC, including Dana White and other UFC fighters.

Rogan has invited and hosted tons of UFC fighters and referees on his now Spotify-exclusive podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. He was most recently at ringside during UFC 279 and interviewed main event headliner Nate Diaz after his epic win over Tony Ferguson.

What some fight fans may not know about Rogan is that he is also an enthusiastic stand-up comic. In fact, he has released two standup specials where he mentions UFC events and interactions with fighters.

In one of his specials, he even said,

“I’m not afraid that Brock Lesnar will try to f*ck me. I mean if he were gay. He’s not. But if he were, he could do way better than me. I’m afraid that Lesnar will use me as a condom to f*ck something even bigger.”

Clearly, Joe Rogan’s gift for the gab is not just for UFC events or his podcast show.

