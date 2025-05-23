‘Will Slap the Sh*t’: Ex-Champ Agrees to Take Part in Dana White’s Venture Outside UFC Only on ‘Million Dollar’ Condition

A former UFC champ is looking to get back in cohorts with Dana White despite not having fought in years. Although he left the promotion back in 2013, he kept competing till 2019, and is even making a return to the UFC for one fight in 2015.

He hasn’t officially retired yet and still keeps teasing a potential return, although he doesn’t train anymore and focuses more on content creation. The fighter in question is none other than Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, and on his latest podcast episode, he brought up an interesting topic.

On an episode of the Jaxxon podcast, ‘Rampage’ hosted UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern, the UFC women’s strawweight fighter. Dern out of the blue started talking about Power Slap, Dana White’s ‘combat sports’ venture. She asked ‘Rampage’ if he would ever take part in it.

Although he initially rejected the idea of it, the former light heavyweight champion didn’t completely shut down the idea.

“If they paying millions of dollars, I’ll slap the shit out of motherf*ckers,” he noted. But considering Dana White has been vocally opposed to paying UFC fighters that kind of money, it is unlikely PowerSlap will be signing those 7-figure cheques for Jackson.

Also, unfortunately for the former UFC champ, the sport has failed to reach the levels White had hyped it would be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Fighting (@insidefighting)

Besides, combat sports fans and analysts alike do not see the appeal of the sport, although White argues otherwise. The UFC president has on multiple occasions predicted that Power Slap will become bigger than even the UFC, much to the dismay of fans.

Matt Serra trolls White and Power Slap

White also hosts the show ‘Lookin for a fight’ along with his good friends Matt Serra and Din Thomas. In the show, the trio travels all around the world looking for top MMA talent and gives them a chance to get into the UFC.

The show is a big hit among fans, mainly due to Serra, the in-house comedian. The former UFC fighter turned coach has an amazing sense of humor and never fails to make fans laugh.

In the Boston episode of the show, the UFC president, who used to work as a bellman in his younger days, decided to recreate the scene for the show, surprising his friends by dressing up as one at their hotel.

On arrival, when Serra looked at White, the first words out of his mouth were, “Look at this, wow, I guess the Power Slap didn’t work out ha.”

I guess the Power Slap didn’t work out. Watch the full episode of Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight – BOSTON here:https://t.co/7zhiilkR3J pic.twitter.com/zNLPgquAko — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 13, 2023

White couldn’t stop laughing after Serra’s one-liner, and even repeated it to the crew who were probably sniggering behind the camera. The UFC president admitted, “It was one of the funniest f*cking one-liners of all time.”