“I Hate Ronda Rousey” – UFC Middleweight Contender Critiques Ronda Rousey’s 2016 Ellen DeGeneres Appearance and Talk on Suicide

A top UFC middleweight contender has spoken on Ronda Rousey and her Ellen DeGeneres appearance including suicidal thoughts.

UFC fighter Sean Strickland is no stranger to controversies. The middleweight title contender recently commented on former UFC Women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

In particular, he spoke about Rousey’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she spoke about her struggles after losing her title to Holly Holm. This was back in 2016 Rousey’s experience resonated with a large portion of MMA fans.

Now, Strickland has said the following on the topic:

What Did Sean Strickland Say About Ronda Rousey?

Strickland took to social media and commented on Rousey’s appearance on Ellen DeGeneres. He said he hates Rousey and believes she is everything that’s wrong with the world. Strickland believes that Rousey’s talk show appearance made suicide look cool.

He referenced the Netflix show 13 Reasons as something inspired by the talk of suicide Rousey did. Strickland believes suicide became sort of cool in the wake of Rousey’s appearance and led to a depression fad. He likened depression to cancer or herpes that always stays with the person and is just waiting to come out.

“Suicidal thoughts, for the people who have it, it’s even f*cking worse,” Strickland continued. “You fixate on it; you dwell on it. You start thinking about how you’re gonna do it. [Then] You start thinking about where you’re gonna do it. You start to think about how your people are gonna take it. You really fantasize about it and its f*cking miserable. It’s not a fleeting thought because you lost a fight. And I hate Ronda Rousey because she used something so f*cked up and so serious as a ‘but I overcame it’ strong moment, when it’s f*cking not.”

Strickland is known for being free and open with his opinions and this comment is no exception. He is also known for his outspoken social media posts which often take a cavalier approach to violent behavior. Strickland is set to return to the Octagon against Jared Cannonier in Las Vegas this December.

