Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira- Where Is UFC 281 Taking Place?

The UFC 281 pay-per-view is one of the most exciting events of 2022. One of the biggest middleweight title fights in recent memory, between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, will headline the pay-per-view.

Not only that, another strawweight title fight between Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili will feature as the co-main event. Apart from that, an action-packed lightweight clash between two of the best strikers Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will feature on the main card.

Dan Hooker, Frankie Edgar, and Dominick Reyes are some of the notable names that will also compete on the UFC 281 fight card. Ahead of this much-anticipated pay-per-view, here’s everything you need to know about the location of the event.

UFC 281 location

The UFC 281 will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The event will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, which is also called the Mecca of fighting.

The pay-per-view will start at 10:00 PM EDT/7:00 p.m. PDT. ESPN and ESPN Plus will broadcast the UFC 281 live in the US. Except for a paid membership on the ESPN network, the pay-per-view fee has been set at $75.

The UFC fight pass will provide live preliminaries from UF 281 as well. UFC 281 will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport. To learn more about UFC 281 live, you may get in touch with your local television distributor.

Israel Adesanya is ready for vengeance

‘The Last Stylebender’ has tasted defeat twice at the hands of Alex Pereira during their Glory Kickboxing days. One of the losses came via a brutal knockout that has left a mark on Izzy’s legacy.

Now many fans are underrating the middleweight champion in the fight against his old rival. People even believe that ‘Poatan’ with a three-fight experience in the UFC can defeat Adesanya. Thus, there’s a lot on Izzy’s shoulders as not only the title but his legacy is also on the line.

