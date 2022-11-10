Israel Adesanya Girlfriend – Who Has the UFC Star Dated in the Past?

Israel Adesanya has become a high-profile celebrity right now, thanks to his immaculate record and talent as a martial artist and the charisma the UFC Middleweight champion possesses.

Adesanya rose to prominence for his dazzling displays inside the UFC octagon, which involved some highlight reel knockouts. Especially against top-ranked Middleweights such as Derek Brunson, Paulo Costa, and former UFC Middleweight champion himself, Robert Whittaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lottiepowdrell

At this point, ‘Izzy’ has a reputation that precedes him in his professional life, i.e., his impeccable striking and skill as a martial artist. However, not much is known about his personal life. So, let’s have a gander at that, shall we?

Adesanya is currently reportedly single. However, the Nigerian-Kiwi was reportedly in a relationship with Charlotte Powdrell, a real estate agent from New Zealand as well.

Also read: “That’s F**king Stupid”: UFC Analyst Claps Back at People Who Are Ruling Out ‘Cerebral Smart Fighter’ Israel Adesanya Against Alex Pereira at UFC 281

Israel Adesanya and Charlotte Powdrell.

Prior to his bout with Paulo Costa in 2020 at the Du Forum in Abu Dhabi, Adesanya was pictured with Powdrell in a bathtub, in a video of what appears to be the two having fun in a bubble bath.

The footage all but confirmed their relationship. Not to mention, ‘The Last Stylebender’ posed with his then-girlfriend back in the day with his newly clinched title, in the aftermath of dethroning Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

‘Izzy’ was rumored to be involved with celebrity, Margot Robbie. However, at this point, it’s safe to say that there has never been anything concrete on that side of things.

Adesanya, as things stand, is currently a man on a mission. The 33-year-old is en route to ‘GOAT’ status, and his focus is truly on accomplishing the task ahead of him.

“Imagine if I have pink hair, and I whoop this motherf*cker’s ass?”@Stylebender explained his new look ahead of his Paulo Costa title defense. 😬 Full #UFC253 interview: https://t.co/QmWUnwnmN0 pic.twitter.com/f3OiL6sCCE — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 19, 2020

It’s well worth noting that there have been times when his sexuality has come into question, thanks to his antics pre- and post-fight. Two standout instances are the Kiwi dying his hair pink and his infamous celebration of humping Paulo Costa, in the wake of knocking him out.

However, his private life should not be anyone’s concern. If anything, he should be solely renowned for his body of work as a martial artist.

Also read: Will Joe Rogan Be at UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira in New York?

‘The Last Stylebender’ vs ‘Poatan’!

Adesanya is now set to defend his UFC Middleweight championship against a well-known adversary, Alex Perreira! The pair have met twice before, but this was in the past, and in a different sport altogether.

History has not been kind to the 33-year-old. Adesanya has sustained multiple defeats to the Brazilian. However, the sport of MMA is vastly different.

Suffice it to say, the encounter will be a barn burner!

Also read: When Israel Adesanya Was Trolled by Alex Pereira’s Son After His KO Loss to ‘Poatan’