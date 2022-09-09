Jake Paul responds to Nate Diaz stating it is ‘stupid’ to count out Anderson Silva in their upcoming bout: “this one has some credibility”

Jake Paul reacted to the breakdown of his upcoming boxing match with MMA legend Anderson Silva by UFC superstar Nate Diaz.

One of the biggest boxing matches of this year, Paul vs. Silva, is scheduled to take place on October 29 in Phoenix. While sharing his thoughts on this bout in a recent interview fan-favorite Diaz claimed it was ‘stupid’ to count out Silva. However, he also believed ‘The Problem Child’ might win as well, given his current form and age.

“They were talking like all surprised that Anderson was beating Chavez Jr. Respect to Chavez Jr and Sr. But why are they acting surprised that Anderson Silva is doing good? What do you even think Chavez Jr is even doing in there with Anderson Silva? They considered him the GOAT in the UFC for a long time,” Diaz said.

Everybody has an opinion…at least this one has some credibility. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/5S1ZcyGlKR — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 8, 2022

“There was no appreciation for that, and I thought that was stupid. I think they’d be stupid if they’re trying to count him [Silva] out at all in this fight, but I also see that Jake Paul could win or do well, too. [He’s] young, motivated, strong, inspired to box. So, I think it makes for an interesting fight,” he added.

Interestingly, the Ohio native took Diaz’s statements in a healthy way. He even uploaded the clip of Diaz’s interview and wrote, “Everybody has an opinion… at least this one has some credibility,” in the caption.

Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev: The ultimate test

The Stockton slugger Nate Diaz is ready for his last UFC bout that will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on 10th October. He will clash against Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev, who stands number three in the welterweight division.

Ever since the fight has been announced, fans have seemed critical about it. Because of the age difference between the two fighters and also momentum. The 37-year-old has been inactive on the roster for a while. And he only looked like a shadow of his prime in his last fight. He also admitted not preparing for this bout in a recent interview.

On the other hand, Chimaev has been ruthless inside the cage, defeating opponents one after the other in brutal style. He is very close to getting a title shot and Diaz might be his ultimate test.

Meanwhile, Diaz has nothing left to prove in the promotion. He has already gained much respect from the MMA community by entertaining them with his fighting style and bold personality. Now he carries his legacy coming into this bout, which probably will be his last in the UFC.

What are your thoughts about this fight?

