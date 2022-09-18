“Joe Rogan. F*ck the Noise, Just Keep Doing You” – When Israel Adesanya Made Joe Rogan Cry by Defending Him at the UFC 271 Presser

The UFC 271 presser saw Israel Adesanya speaking up for Joe Rogan at the height of the JRE racial slur controversy. Relive the bro moment!

Israel Adesanya is one of the most outspoken, colorful and game-changing faces in the UFC. ‘The Stylebender’ has been known for his brush and direct approach when dealing with opponents and critics alike. However, in February this year, UFC fans got to see a side of Adesanya they barely ever get to witness.



Joe Rogan faced a lot of flak earlier this year when videos surfaced of him using racial slurs in previous episodes of his the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Rogan had issued a rather lengthy apology for the racial slurs.

He also said these mistakes were the most regretful and shameful thing he has had to address during his career as an MMA commentator and media personality. Despite the sincere apology, the public sentiment towards Rogan was not turning favorable, not until ‘The Stylebender’ stepped in to clear the air.

What Happened with Israel Adesanya taking over from Dana White to Defend Joe Rogan at the UFC 271 Presser?

During the UFC 271 presser back in February, UFC president Dana White got asked by the press to address the controversies surrounding Joe Rogan. But before white could respond to the queries, ‘the Stylebender’ stepped in and started speaking in Rogan’s defense.

“First off, let me take this one. Hold up. I’m Black. I can take this one,” Adesanya said. “Look, there’s a lot of c*nts in this game. There are a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008. Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*ckers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that.

“F*ck the noise. You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man. He’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. That’s my n*gga. Joe Rogan. F*ck the noise. … Just keep doing you, Joe. Have some mushrooms. Keep doing you.”

“I’m black, I can take this one. Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, and most humble people in the game”. – Israel Adesanya on Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/VOOTNn99wE — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) February 10, 2022

Joe Rogan cried after Israel Adesanya stood up for him

Comedian Andrew Schulz sat down with the UFC star on his Flagrant 2 podcast and revealed that Rogan was brought to tears by Adesanya’s reaction.

“I don’t know if you and Rogan spoke, but I was talking to him about it and he said it made him tear up man,” he said.

A visibly moved Adesanya responded by saying that he loved the UFC commentator and went on to explain in more detail why he said what he did.

“We know what’s going on. That’s why I said f**k the noise,” he said. “Don’t focus on what they want you to focus on, focus on why they’re cancelling Rogan. Why now?”

“Yeah, he was wrong. He shouldn’t have said that. He said “I’m sorry” and that was the most sincere apology I’ve ever seen. Not some scripted, Hollywood, my manager wrote this down for me. I’m like, what more do you want?!”

What has Joe Rogan been doing after UFC 271?

The controversies surrounding Joe Rogan earlier this year were primarily driven by some of his guests supposedly spreading dangerous misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to these accusations and to curb any such future incidents, Spotify the streaming service with whom Rogan has an exclusive contract worth $100 million, decided to put a content warning at the start of every the Joe Rogan Experience episode that involved opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s latest developments.

Joe Rogan fans can take heart from the fact that he reportedly gained 2 million followers during the height of the racial slur controversy.

Since the controversies have died down, Rogan has been actively producing new episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience and also fulfilling his duties as a commentator during UFC events.

He was most recently seen during UFC 279 speaking to main event winner Nate Diaz and his unsuccessful opponent, Tony Ferguson. He is scheduled to return to other UFC events planned for later this year.

