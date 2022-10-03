“Just Lose”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Counselled ‘Brother’ Islam Makhachev on How to Avoid External Pressure Before Fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Islam Makhachev to lose if he doesn’t want the pressure of dealing with the media.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been in Islam Makhachev’s corner since his UFC debut. Interestingly, Nurmagomedov has to play a vital role in keeping Makhachev’s physical and mental health in check as well.

Islam Makhachev was last seen inside the octagon against Bobby Green earlier this year. While he managed to get the job done in the first round, he was feeling the pressure of handling the media going into the fight.

In a video that surfaced online, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen motivating Islam Makhachev about the same by saying:

“Brother relax, relax, this is your job brother, this is your job. This is your job brother. Like, like coach say,’ If you don’t wanna make lot of interviews. just lose. Nobody’s gonna come. You have to lose. But if you wanna become champion, who cares about you tired, you so tired, nobody cares. You have to do this.”

Can Islam Makhachev beat Charles Oliveira?

Islam Makhachev is set to take on Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship later this month. The highly anticipated bout will go down at UFC 280.

Going into the fight, Makhachev has emerged as a massive favorite. However, it is worth noting that Charles Oliveira should not be underestimated. The Brazilian has been the underdog on many occasions and knows how to shine under pressure.

🏆 Oliveira 🆚 Makhachev

🏆 Sterling 🆚 Dillashaw

Charles Oliveira has been on this stage a lot of times before and for someone like Islam Makhachev who will be in a title fight for the first time, it can prove to be overwhelming.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Islam Makhachev is able to put his best foot forward when he takes on Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.