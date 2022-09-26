Dana White Called Former UFC Title Contender Out Once for Making ‘Inappropriate’ Remarks About Rihanna When Criticizing Floyd Mayweather: “Knock That Sh*t Off”

Dana White once called out the former three-time UFC title challenger after he made ‘inappropriate’ remarks about the Barbadian R&B singer Rihanna.

In 2013, the former light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen was a part of ‘The Fox Sports Live’ broadcast to discuss the victory of Floyd Mayweather over Canelo Alvarez.

During the conversation, Sonnen made fun of Mayweather’s selection of opponents. He attempted to make a joke while doing so, equating Mayweather’s opponent to R&B singer Chris Brown’s attack on Rihanna in 2009.

“Look, Floyd needs to keep doing what he’s doing, which is fighting complete tomato cans who we’ve never heard of before. I’ve never seen anybody in the history of America get so rich and so famous off of having complete wimps throwing punch at their faces. I know what you’re saying. You’re saying, ‘Well, it’s happened before, what about Rihanna?’ Shame on you. Classless. I will not stand for it. Too soon? Was it too soon? Sonnen said.

Subsequently, the former UFC fighter received a heavy backlash for making jokes about domestic violence. Later, the FOX Sports 1 network also released an apology for the same and billed Sonnen’s comment as ‘inappropriate.’

Even the UFC president Dana White joined the bracket to slam Sonnen.

What did Dana White say about Chael Sonnen?

Because of his prowess on the mic, Sonnen is recognized as one of the best trash talkers in UFC history. During UFC press conferences, he amuses the audience with his humor. But the UFC legend went too far during the Fox Sports broadcast, upsetting even UFC president Dana White.

“First of all, the joke wasn’t that funny. He’s not a comedian, and you can’t make fun of domestic violence or any other thing. And he’s a sports commentator, and he’s got to knock that shit off. He’s got to stop. He’s got to stop, or it’s not going to be good. Chael needs to stop the comedy and do what he’s on that show to do. He’s great at it. He’s super talented. Leave the jokes to the comedians, ” White said about Sonnen’s antics.

With his long history of disparaging opponents in the UFC, Sonnen didn’t hesitate to make such a crude joke. Evidently, the former UFC fighter didn’t respond to the criticism. Later, in 2013, he left the UFC for good. Sonnen still contributes to the sport, though, by delving into the controversy surrounding combat sports on his YouTube channel.

