When Conor McGregor and ‘Pound for Pound Number One Female’ Rihanna Exchanged a Heartfelt Embrace for the Camera

Conor McGregor, the former two-division champion, is a huge star of mixed martial arts. Many even regard him as the face of the game. With his fighting prowess and charismatic demeanor, he undoubtedly contributed to the globalization of MMA.

As a result, ‘The Notorious’ is extremely wealthy and famous, which allows him to interact with other world-famous celebs. He has met a long list of global superstars, including Drake, Johnny Depp, and more. Even the Barbadian R&B singer Rihanna is on the list.

‘The Notorious’ met Rihanna during her Anti world tour at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. At that time, the UFC star was preparing for his rematch with Nate Diaz.

The two interacted backstage after the event and later posted about their meeting on social media. McGregor hugged the pop culture artist and also posed in a fighting stance with her.

He later uploaded the pictures and wrote, “An honour to see the pound for pound number 1 female in the game perform tonight!! This woman ain’t playin!! #AntiWorldTour @badgalriri (sic)” in the caption. (H/T: The Sun)

ALSO READ: “Conor Could Have Got Out but…”: Conor McGregor Is Praised by a Former Dual Champion Despite Losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Even posted pictures with McGregor on her social media and thanked him for his kind words. “Met @thenotoriousmma #ConorMcGregor backstage last night! So much heart! Thanks for your kind words! (sic)” She wrote.

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

The former UFC two-weight champion is presently going through a difficult period in his fighting career. In his last four UFC fights, he has just won once.

In addition, “The Notorious” sustained a horrific leg injury, which kept him out of action for over a year. However, McGregor is fully recovered and back to training. He even shared a sparring video recently.

ALSO READ: “Thank God for Men Who Still Have Testosterone”: Conor McGregor Left Manchester United Legend’s Ex-Wife in Awe by Flaunting His Ripped Physique

Therefore, it will be safe to conclude that the former UFC champion’s return is very soon. However, there has been no official announcement about his next fight or opponent yet.

Who do you think McGregor should fight next? What are your thoughts on McGregor’s meeting with Rihanna?