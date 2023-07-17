Black Panther Is Confirmed to Be an Open-World Title, and More

Aren’t we all just thrilled to experience the upcoming Black Panther title currently under development by EA’s Cliffhanger Games? Yes, most of us definitely are, as the title promises to offer players an opportunity to explore Wakanda like never before. Recent job listings by Cliffhanger confirm the title will feature an open-world map.

Advertisement

It’s being an open-world title is a further cherry on the cake, as the game already confirms that it delivers a rich sandbox experience. Hence, the open-world genre combined with sandbox mechanics complements each other. Plus, the fact that the world’s biggest game maker, Electronic Arts, is working on the project is another strong reason to be excited about the title.

That’s not all; a posted vacancy by the studio also hints at the engine likely to power the game. That we’ll discuss later on in the article. As of now, let’s begin with how the studio indirectly confirms the title’s open-world genre.

Advertisement

A job listing confirms Black Panther will be an open-world game

Three recent job postings by the Cliffhanger Games drop major revelations about the upcoming EA title:

Senior Game Designer

Software Engineer

Senior Software Engineer

As for the role of Senior Game Designer, the studio seeks talent with expertise in the open-world genre. Its job requirements say: “Oversee the creative and technical implementation of encounters, systems, and activities across an open-world game.” Hence, it indirectly confirms the studio’s plans for the title’s open-world elements.

Regarding the designation of Software Engineer, it teases Black Panther’s open story and action RPG mechanics. The LinkedIn job description mentioned, “We are making room for a talented Software Engineer with a passion for innovative and engaging experiences to help us realize our vision of player-driven narrative in a AAA Action RPG.” Furthermore, the Senior Software Engineer unveils the game’s powerhouse, i.e. its engine.

The popular Unreal Engine 5 will juice up the title

Epic Game’s famous gaming powerhouse, Unreal Engine 5, will provide all the required horsepower for the game. For the role of Senior Software Engineer, the professional will work on content generated by Unreal Engine 5. “This engineer’s primary role will be to work closely with our art and design teams to create, extend and support our UE5-based content creation pipelines.” mentions the job description.

Developers have yet to officially comment on the game’s engine or its open-world genre. However, the studios’ job openings confirm these two significant factors. Also, check out the fresh leaks teasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s weapons, perks, in-game system, and more.