$503 million Patrick Mahomes’ “Wakanda Forever” shoes are ready to rule the market

Patrick Mahomes is ready to roll out a very special Adidas ‘Black Panther’ shoe and we can expect NFL, as well as Marvel fans to go crazy.

Patrick Mahomes is an absolute superstar in the world of the NFL. After all, not many players have signed $503 million worth contracts in their careers.

He was first roped in by the Chiefs in 2017 as Alex Smith’s backup but when Smith went to the Redskins, Mahomes was named Kansas City’s QB1 and since then, the man just hasn’t looked back.

The 2019-20 Super Bowl champion has become synonymous with consistency. Moreover, he has started the current season in an emphatic fashion and it seems like he is only going to get better as the tournament progresses.

Although his wife Brittany and brother Jackson keep getting involved in controversies, the man himself has established a ‘good boy’ image which has in turn made it easier for the brands to collaborate with him.

Also read: $200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child

‘Black Panther’ inspired Patrick Mahomes shoe is ready to hit the market

Back in 2017, Adidas had signed a massive deal with Patrick and just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City QB’s first signature shoe was rolled out.

In addition to this, most recently, Adidas collaborated with Marvel Comics to come up with a new Patrick Mahomes shoe which is inspired by the Black Panther.

The color scheme, the design, just everything about the Adidas Mahomes 1 ‘Black Panther’ reminds us of Chadwick Boseman, the legendary actor who immortalized the character of ‘King T’Challa.’

Unfortunately, Boseman passed away in August, 2020 but his legacy lives on. Without a doubt, the ‘Black Panther’ inspired Patrick Mahomes shoe is going to cause a an absolute frenzy among the sneakerheads.

The shoe will roll out on September 30 and has been priced at $140. This shoe is definitely an Adidas-Mahomes masterstroke as Patrick’s popularity is at an all-time high at this point and even the Marvel fans just wouldn’t let the opportunity of grabbing a ‘Black Panther’ shoe go in vain.

Mahomes’ unorthodox play has made him one of the most difficult quarterbacks to deal with for the oppositions. Moreover, his team looks in excellent shape and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the boys from Kansas City end up making their way to the playoffs yet again this season.

Also read: “Aaron Rodgers would be called a Diva for this”: NFL fans react as angry Tom Brady shatters another tablet