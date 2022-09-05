“Khabib Judging Leo at That Moment” – Fight Fans Hilariously React to an Unearthed Picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fans leave hilarious comments on a recently surfaced old picture of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio on social media.

Lately, the ‘Titanic’ star has been in the headlines after he reportedly broke his four-year-long relationship with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, on her 25th birthday. This rumored break-up has sparked a meme fest on social media. Netizens have flooded the internet with memes about DiCaprio, indicating that the actor only dates women under the age of 25, given his dating history.

A social media post showing undefeated ex-UFC fighter Nurmagomedov and the famous actor together went viral recently. And fans found a way to troll the Shutter Island star in the comments section. One fan also highlighted that DiCaprio hasn’t attended any UFC event since the promotion turned 25.

The photograph, according to reports, was taken in a Paris street when “The Eagle” was a UFC champion. The Hollywood star has previously attended a number of UFC events, including UFC 229, where the Russian fighter defeated his nemesis, Conor McGregor, in 2018. However, since then, DiCaprio has never been spotted in any UFC events and fans joked about the same.

Khabib Nurmagomedov once praised Leonardo DiCaprio

2018 was a great year for ‘The Eagle.’ He became the first ever Russian UFC champion by defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. Later, he defended it against the UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the same year. Although the Dagestan native was already a prominent name in the fight industry. His stardom skyrocketed after he beat the Irishman.

‘The Eagle’ was doing big things outside the UFC as well. He even met the Hollywood superstar DiCaprio. According to the reports, the duo attended the match between PSG and Liverpool football teams in Paris.

Thus, they both share a good relationship with each other and Nurmagomedov even praised the Django star. What are your thoughts about their relationship? What do you guys make out of the fans’ comments?

