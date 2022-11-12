Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Friend Expects Israel Adesanya to Walkout to Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Theme at UFC 281

Israel Adesanya, the middleweight UFC champion, is one of the most prominent names in the combat world. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has garnered a cult following because of his phenomenal fighting and charismatic personality outside the cage.

Izzy has defended his middleweight gold five times in the promotion. Now, for his sixth title defense, the champion will clash against Brazilian mixed martial artist Alex Pereira inside Madison Square Garden, New York tonight. Ahead of his fight, a friend of the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had a special expectation from the Kiwi.

What did Nurmagomedov’s friend say about Israel Adesanya and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘The Last Stylebender’ is famous for his unique walkout styles in the promotion. He shows off his dancing skills during his walkout to the cage. Izzy has even imitated the WWE legend Undertaker for his ring walkout.

Considering that number four welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad took to his official Twitter account and stated that he expects Izzy to choose a Black Panther-themed walkout for UFC 281.

I wonder if Izzy does some sort of black panther walkout since the movie just came out — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 12, 2022

“I wonder if Izzy does some sort of black panther walkout since the movie just came out,” Muhammad wrote. ‘Remember The Name’ recently won a major fight at UFC 280, under Nurmagomedov’s coaching. Ever since then, they have been good friends.

Whether Izzy chooses a Black Panther-themed walkout or not remains to be seen. However, one thing is sure, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is coming into this fight with all the heat. Because of the history between him and Pereira.

Adesanya vs. Pereira: The rivalry

The rivalry between the middleweight competitors dates back to their Glory Kickboxing days. They have clashed twice during that time and Pereira won both fights, once via a knockout.

Despite having an amazing MMA career, the two losses have left a mark on Izzy’s career. Therefore, he is coming for redemption at UFC 281 to clear the mark once and for all.

