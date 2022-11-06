Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Hints at a Mega Fight Between Mark Hunt and MMA Legend Fedor Emelianenko

The former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager recently hinted at a huge fight between MMA legends Mark Hunt and Fedor Emelianenko on social media.

The former UFC heavyweight interim title challenger Mark Hunt recently defeated an undefeated boxer Sonny Bill Williams via a brutal fourth-round knockout in Australia. Ever since then, the ex-UFC fighter is making headlines.

Subsequently, the Dominance MMA founder Ali Abdelaziz recently took to his official Twitter account and asked fans if they wanna see a showdown between Hunt and Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. He also tagged former UFC lightweight star Khabib Nurmagomedov in the tweet.

Who want see mark hunt Vs Fedor @TeamKhabib 😁 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 6, 2022

Ali Abdelaziz wrote, “Who want see mark hunt Vs Fedor @TeamKhabib.” Although Abdelaziz didn’t give any specific banner under which the potential bout might take place, tagging Nurmagomedov hinted he wanted it at Eagle FC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC

After retiring from professional fighting in 2020 with a perfect record of 29-0, ‘The Eagle’ tried his hands at several businesses. One of which was MMA promotion. The UFC Hall of Famer bought a Russian MMA promotion Gorilla FC and renamed it resembling his moniker, Eagle FC.

Nurmagomedov used this platform, majorly to promote more Russian MMA fighters to the world. However, his promotion gained a huge fan base thanks to his stardom.

‘The Eagle’ signed many notable former UFC names like Junior dos Santos, Rashad Evans, Kevin Holland, and more. He also held a few Eagle FC events on American soil as well.

Is the Mark Hunt vs. Fedor Emelianenko bout possible?

Although Emelianenko vs. Hunt sounds like an interesting bout for fight fans, it seems difficult to come to fruition. Hunt, after his recent boxing victory, announced his retirement from combat sports. Meanwhile, Emelianenko is still competing in Bellator but has stated that he will compete in one more MMA bout and retire.

