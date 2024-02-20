“Can’t Do MMA”: Fedor Emelianenko Eyes Boxing Showdown Against Francis Ngannou Amidst Mike Tyson Fight Talks

Francis Ngannou stepped away from the UFC after the end of his contract to pursue a lifelong dream. Growing up as a child, Ngannou always wanted to be a professional boxer. However, given how life played out, Ngannou ended up as the heavyweight world champion in the UFC. Now that he is pursuing his dream, ‘The Predator’ is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing. Thanks to his performance so far in the sport, he has been called out by many, including an MMA legend, for a fight. Recently, Fedor Emelianenko sat down for an interview.

Emelianenko was asked if he was interested in fighting only boxing stars who are older in age. Surprisingly, ‘The Last Emperor’ replied, saying he was ready to take on a lot more than old fighters on their way out. He said,

“I can fight MMA guys too. I’d like to fight Francis Ngannou. I want to box him, I can’t do MMA anymore but I’d like to box him. Yes, I’d like to fight him. Maybe it’s not overconfidence but I would be interested in fighting him.”

Emelianenko drew the curtains on an extremely decorated career that lasted two decades in February 2023. ‘The Last Emperor’ succumbed to a first-round knockout loss against Ryan Bader while fighting for the Bellator heavyweight title.

During his time in the sport, ‘The Last Emperor’ competed in a number of organisations and won a host of belts. However, he has never competed in boxing professionally. If he were to take on Francis Ngannou, it would be his boxing debut.

Fedor Emelianenko to take on Francis Ngannou instead of Mike Tyson?

‘The Last Emperor’s retirement did not last too long. Almost a year on from his decision to step away from the sport, Emelianenko confirmed that he was in talks with Mike Tyson for a boxing match.

The 47-year-old confirmed that everything about the fight was agreed upon and that the only thing left was to secure funding. Unfortunately, at this point in time, there have been no further updates on the situation.

If Francis Ngannou were to beat Anthony Joshua on March 8th, it would make him too big of a star. At that point, it is highly unlikely that he accepts a fight against someone like Emelianenko.

However, if he loses against Joshua, that conversation becomes much more realistic.