Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He’ll Recruit Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Legends in a Bid to Best Islam Makhachev in Football

Khabib Nurmagomedov has picked a magnificent starting five which includes himself and a few other legendary football players, in a proposed match against BT Sport’s Adam Catterall and his team which also includes Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev’s triumph over Charles ‘Do Bronx’ at UFC 280 two weeks ago for the UFC Lightweight championship cemented him amongst the elite.

His cornerman and former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov tended to a few questions from BT Sport, in light of their victory.

One of the topics raised was the “Eagle’s” love for the beautiful game. Catterall proceeded to pitch forth an idea to the lightweight great which garnered his attention.

Catterall stated-

“Let’s settle it, let’s have a match. Your team, my team. Islam plays for my team though. I’ll bring my BT Sport team. I’ll bring Rio Ferdinand, you can bring Seedorf, I’ll bring Ferdinand.”

To which Nurmagomedov hysterically replies-

“Brother I never hear about your team. Okay you bring who? Ferdinand? I’m going to bring Cristiano, Ibrahimovic, I can bring Benzema, Ibrahimovic, Cristiano and Casillas!”

Suffice it to say, Catterall wanted no part of that match-up. Although, not at all bad for a five-aside lineup.

Also read: Watch: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Gets Owned by a Student of Daniel Cormier in the Gym!

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his love for football.

The Russian is famed for his impeccable body of work inside the octagon. However, his love for football wasn’t common knowledge until recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

During the Russian’s visit to Abu Dhabi for his friend Islam Makhachev’s title shot, the Eagle was seen in a competitive spirit on the football pitch. Nurmagomedov was involved in a friendly game with his compatriots, where he emerged victorious.

The 34-year-old has been a lifelong fan of the sport, having been playing and watching matches since his childhood days. He has reiterated his love and endearment for five-time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo on multiple occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Khabib Nurmagomedov linked up as recently as 2021 when the undefeated martial artist paid Old Trafford a visit. He was greeted by Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson.

An immense moment for a kid from Dagestan.

Also read: After Rejecting $100M to Fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre Changes Tune on His Combat Return

What has Nurmagomedov been up to?

The 34-year-old retired from combat sports in 2020, in the aftermath of a dominant second-round victory over Justin Gaethje. Since then, the ‘Eagle’ has focused on being a mentor to his family and friends, taking up the responsibilities of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Since his coaching debut, multiple pupils of his, have gone on to reign supreme in their fights, in an impeccable fashion that too.

UFC fighters such as Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad. Bellator lightweight and bantamweight, Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov are prime examples as well.

Needless to say, the arduous and labored work put in by the Russian is paying dividends.

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Friend Hasbulla Demands $500,000 to Meet Rapper Drake, Who Texted Him on Instagram