Man Who Coached Khabib Nurmagomedov Assents Conor McGregor Slotting In for a UFC Title Shot but Has ‘Zero Respect’ for Him

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach shares his thoughts on Conor McGregor wanting a title shot and suggests that he zero respect for the Irishman.

While speaking to Submission Radio recently, suggested that if McGregor were to get a title shot straight away, it will just be a ‘popularity contest’ and nothing else. He said:

“You know, it’s basically a popularity contest, it’s entertainment first. So, whatever the UFC wants, UFC gets. So, there you have it.”

Further in the video, Javier Mendes also talked about why he doesn’t like Conor McGregor. While recalling the incident where McGregor tweeted a rather disrespectful tweet “Covid is good and father is evil?” following the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Mendes said:

“I know I don’t like Conor. So, I don’t care for him. And the reason why I don’t care for him is he made those comments regarding the Covid situation. And any man that makes comments like that, I’m sorry. You’re not gonna get my appreciation because the whole world suffered. Whether you were joking, whether you were not, you made those comments and I just have zero respect for that.”

Can Conor McGregor get a title shot straight away upon his return?

Considering Conor McGregor’s recent run, it is understood that the Irishman is far away from being a title contender. However, McGregor has still been vocal about wanting to fight for a title upon his return.

Turning side kick to the face followed by a jumping knee to the breadbasket. pic.twitter.com/7G1rctxcsY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 26, 2022

While on paper this should never happen, McGregor’s star power might just influence the UFC do it. He brings in a lot of eyeballs anyways and a title shot for him can make sense for the UFC. However, if that happens it will be solely because of the business point of view. That said, it will be interesting to see what happens upon his return to the octagon.

