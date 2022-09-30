“’Roids Are Not Going to Help, Conor” – Henry Cejudo Opines on the Health and Comeback Prospects of Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo believes fellow UFC Champ Champ Conor McGregor might be taking steroids and it will not help him.

Henry Cejudo, former dual-weight UFC champion thinks Conor McGregor is taking steroids to bolster his performance before he returns. ‘The Notorious’ has been away from the Octagon since the Dustin Poirier fight held in July 2021. McGregor broke his leg and lost via TKO in the first round.

However, McGregor has been active all throughout his recovery from the injury and has recently released a video showing his physical buildup. In the face of his potential impending comeback, he has been called out by Jake Paul to Michael Chandler. In the meantime, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has said the fighter has been on point with his training.

However, Henry Cejudo seems to think that Mystic Mac is taking performance enhancers to fuel his return. ‘Triple C’ talked about McGregor’s return via a video posted on his YouTube channel. He speculated that McGregor has been on steroids while recovering.

Are Steroids Really Behind Conor McGregor’s Bulk Gains?

This is not a new opinion particularly seeing that McGregor appears very bulky in the video. Further, McGregor has not been tested by USADA this year. This is despite his active membership in the UFC roster which lends more credulity to the steroid use claims.

Cejudo was quick to point out McGregor’s seemingly overexcited behaviour in the video. He urged McGregor to jokingly get off the cocaine. Not surprisingly, McGregor and Cejudo have been at each other over social media for many months now.

“He’s on that privileged list,” Cejudo said. “That’s crazy. Those are things to bring up. That’s crazy.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

“But ‘roids are not going to help, Conor. Of course he’s on that sh*t knowing that [he hasn’t been tested this year]. But it ain’t going to help him. The dude needs to stay away from coke. That’s what he needs to do.”

