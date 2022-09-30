“No F*ck That”: When Sean O’Malley Admitted Calling Out Conor McGregor but Avoiding a “Crazy” Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a UFC ‘Hall of Famer’. This is accredited to his terrifying and spine-chilling wrestling credentials!

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a former UFC Lightweight champion, who concluded his career, accumulating 29 victories, and experiencing no losses. He retired as the undefeated and undisputed UFC Lightweight champion, in 2020.

With wrestling as the foundation of his skillset, Khabib has gone on to maul and decimate his opponents, in a commanding fashion. His highlight reel is a testament to that.

In addition, during his tenure in the UFC, he has gone on to absolutely demolish, some of the best fighters in the division, including Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and his most fierce rival, Conor McGregor.

Undeniably, the thought of having to be locked up inside the octagon, with the likes of someone like the “Eagle’s” stature, is a frightening concept for anyone.

Also read: “Try not to let Yan catch you with one of those straights – It don’t feel too good” – Aljamain Sterling analyses Sean O’Malley’s chances of winning his matchup with Petr Yan at UFC 280

Surging bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley, has declared his stance on fighting the former ‘pound for pound’ king.

Sean O’Malley has a high-stakes contest coming up, against former UFC Bantamweight champion, Petr Yan in the upcoming month. O’Malley is convinced, provided he can pull off the upset, a title shot is lying in wait for ‘Sugar’.

On an episode of a podcast, with comedian Theo Von, Von questioned which fighters would be on O’Malley’s hitlist, to knock out. To which Sean O’Malley responded-

“I’d knock out Cody for breakfast, get my blood moving, I’d probably knock out TJ after that, just like a little brunch, then I’d knock out Dominick, and then I’d knee Henry in the face while he’s shooting. So I’d probably just do those four, and probably call out Conor. Just for fun. And then Khabib. No, not Khabib. F*** that.”

Nurmagomedov has recently heaped praise on the ‘Suga show’, citing that the ‘Dana White Contender Series’ alumni has all the skills and talent required to be successful.

Sean O’Malley’s bout with Petr Yan will be of paramount importance to the stacked bantamweight division, which could see the winner being handed the title shot. An interesting matchup to say the least.

Also read: “This is how superstars are to be made, Winner takes all” – Sean O’Malley says that on facing Petr Yann at UFC 280