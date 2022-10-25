‘Mentally Incomplete’ Conor McGregor Slammed for His Remarks on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

Conor McGregor, the former two-division champion of UFC, got slammed for his remarks on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father after UFC 280.

Last weekend at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime teammate and friend Islam Makhachev was crowned the new UFC lightweight champion after defeating Charles Oliveira.

Following that, ‘The Notorious’ living up to his moniker congratulated the Dagestani fighter and also took a dig at his team. Moreover, McGregor claimed to have possessed all the tools needed to defeat Makhachev. However, some of his remarks didn’t sit well with the American Kickboxing Academy coach, Javier Mendez.

What did Javier Mendez say about Conor McGregor?

The Irish UFC superstar is known for his trash-talking skills. However, sometimes, ‘The Notorious’ takes it too far by dragging his rival’s family into the mix. This time around he did something similar by making remarks about Nurmagomedov’s later father in a now-deleted series of tweets sent out following UFC 280.

While asked to give his thoughts on the same head coach of the AKA gym, Javier Mendez expressed his disliking of McGregor on a recent episode of the Submission Radio podcast.

“He has the tools to beat anybody. But he’s been mentally incomplete. He has never been there so. When’s the last time he had a complete fright where he fought properly?” Mendez said.

Reacting to McGregor’s remarks about Nurmagomedov’s later father, Mendez said, “I wish he could just be a fighter so that everybody can respect and at least love. Not get people to hate… I really don’t think that’s cool… I wish would just keep it clean.”

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rivalry is one of the most violent in UFC history. Before they finally met inside the UFC cage in 2018, a lot of unfortunate events had to happen.

Even when ‘The Eagle’ won the battle against ‘The Notorious,’ the conflict continued. They still appear to not get along. And it’s clear that this rivalry will persist for a very long time in light of McGregor’s most recent remarks.

