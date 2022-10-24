Conor McGregor Sums Up His Bitter Rivalry With Khabib Nurmagomedov in Three Words After Four Years of the Fight

Oct 5, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor are separated by Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the love and respect his incredible career and reputation garners, Khabib Nurmagomedov is despised by one man named Conor McGregor!

It’s been four years since Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov settled their differences in the middle of the octagon! Although the war came to a conclusive end, the rivalry is still ongoing, with the pair sniping at each other from time to time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s humble response to Conor McGregor’s tweets. pic.twitter.com/JELYtZzCpy — Lord Voldemort (@Am_NickHill) April 3, 2019

In a now-deleted tweet, Conor McGregor has once again taken shots at the former ‘pound-for-pound’ king, with a picture of the ‘Eagle’ in the midst of the fight against the ‘Notorious’ one, stating-

“It’s only s****”

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to state that their feud enhanced the UFC to a status unlike ever seen before.

The Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov saga!

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s rivalry initiated when the Irishman claimed the UFC Lightweight title and hoisted it as his, at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden, back in 2016.

The next two years, however, witnessed Nurmagomedov decimate the opponents in his path, finally asserting himself in the title picture. With Conor McGregor’s inactivity being a concern, the UFC stripped him of his lightweight championship at UFC 223.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 223. The conflict blew out of proportion when Khabib Nurmagomedov initially decided to corner, McGregor’s teammate, and fellow Russian, Artem Lobov, who was slated to fight on the same card at UFC 223.

The encounter between Lobov and Nurmagomedov would lead to one of the darkest days in the promotion’s history, when Conor McGregor eventually threw a dolly at the fighter bus and would get arrested less than 48 hours later, in retaliation to the ‘Eagle’s’ actions.

The ‘Eagle’ would go on to win the championship in spectacular fashion, while a fight against McGregor was all but cemented for the future. Absolute pandemonium!

The result and present outline!

Nurmagomedov walked away with the victory, in the wake of a fourth-round rear-naked choke submission of the Irishman, which led to the former claiming the title of undisputed UFC Lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has since defended his title a couple of times, and retired, as the only undefeated martial artist in UFC history. His body of work has been adored and cherished by the MMA spectrum, citing him as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires as the #1 pound for pound best fighter in the world. He’s the only fighter in MMA history to do so. pic.twitter.com/XuLqGCj54M — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 19, 2021

However, Conor McGregor is having none of it! Going as far as disparaging the Russian, during his last fight against Dustin Poirier. No matter the circumstance, there is no love lost between the two.

