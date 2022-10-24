Conor McGregor Vows to Have ‘Multiple Fights’ After His Hollywood Debut Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Roadhouse

December 12, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor is declared the winner by knockout and crowned champion against Jose Aldo during UFC 194 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor is set for a monumental return next year, with the Irishman eyeing a ‘series of fights’, following the filming of Road House!

The ‘face of the fight game’, has been preoccupied with his ongoing acting commitments. McGregor is currently filming a movie, with ‘Hollywood star, Jake Gyllenhaal. The martial artist has officially set his footprint in the entertainment industry.

UFC 280 is officially wrapped up, but you may find that you are not alone, in reeling back into reality from the shocks of the event that unfolded. McGregor, kept a keen eye on the main event, before taking to Twitter, to pen his glaring thoughts on the main event and victor.

I’m feeling crazy confident. Calm. Disattached from emotion. Aware of what I must do and making it happen. Visualizing. I see it all. Clear. This movie wraps, I’m back. I’ll have multiple fights completed by the time this movie even releases. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

In a series of tweets, McGregor stated that fighting is easier than acting and that he feels ever so confident in his technique and skillset. The former two-weight world champion has also passed a verdict on his fighting career, claiming that he will have multiple fights in the next year.

Whether or not these statements hold any weight, only time will tell. Although, a return for Conor McGregor to the sport will be rejoiced by supporters of the Irishman.

Conor McGregor and the past couple of years!

The last time anyone laid eyes on the ‘Notorious’ one in the octagon, Conor McGregor fell short in his bid to exact vengeance on Dustin Poirier, in their famed trilogy bout. Poirier walked away with the triumph, given McGregor sustained a gruesome leg injury, that rendered him unable to walk.

Since 2020, the 34-year-old has picked up one victory, having fought thrice, defeating Donald Cerrone. In the wake of this, he opted to face Dustin Poirier twice but fell short in both encounters.

Shots they don’t even see. It’s well documented that it takes multiple days with multiple replays post fight for the industry to even grasp all of the shots they’ve just seen with my fights. Truth. pic.twitter.com/ujCbHA1USU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Regardless, the Irish martial artist has not wavered from his beliefs that he still is the best fighter on the block. McGregor’s wrestling has forever been at the forefront of his flaws, but it’s much more enhanced and remarkable than people give him credit for.

Conor McGregor and the return of the ‘Notorious’ one!

Conor McGregor is the single greatest galactic star ever produced by the UFC. The Irishman’s rise to fame is nothing short of stupendous. Whenever he does grace the UFC with his presence, supporters of the sport will be ecstatic.

With that being said, the objective for Conor McGregor is to make his return inside a UFC octagon. The hunger, motivation, and drive possessed by Conor McGregor, despite his shortcomings, never cease to amaze his fans.

McGregor has vowed to return to the patented octagon, with a timeline indicative of early 2023. Reports have made their way around that the favorite for his return is expected to be Justin Gaethje.

