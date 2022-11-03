“Nate Diaz Is Easy Work” – Jake Paul Says Nate Diaz Is an Easier Opponent Than Anderson Silva

Jake Paul just knocked out one of the best ever in the MMA world. But he is barely out of stream and gunning for his next big event. The YouTuber-turned-boxer doubled-down on Nate Diaz callout. This is particularly true after the widely-noted scuffle between the teams of Nate Diaz and Jake Paul at the Anderson Silva fight.

It goes without saying that Jake Paul is on a roll and Nate Diaz might just be the perfect stopover for him. The fans would eat that fight up eagerly since they have been making it for many years now. For his part, Paul is more than eager to take on The Stockton Gangster and he just might get it too. But before we look at that, let’s look at what Paul said about the altercation between his team and Diaz.

Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul’s Team

The Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight was a great event. However, before the actual main event got underway, there was a noticed scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s team members. Diaz was supporting his teammate Chris Avila and got into an argument with Paul’s team.

“They were talking s*** to someone on my team, flipping them off and s***, and they threw a water bottle at my teammate,” Paul told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

Diaz then proceeded to describe that Paul’s team began throwing bottles and boxes into the air. At this point, Diaz and his team got themselves involved and backed Paul’s team to the end of the hall. A person from Diaz’s team who was just passing through got caught in the crossfire but Diaz’s team rushed in and Paul’s team bolted.

Jake Paul was not present at the time of the altercation. However, he heard of the incident and following his in-rung victory he called out Diaz and said he “likes to act tough, and he’s really not.”

Some arena attendees reportedly said that Diaz flipped the bird to a mega screen at the event when he saw the callout on it.

What Does Jake Paul Think of Nate Diaz Fight?

Jake Paul has been calling out Nate Diaz for a fight for some time now. He did so before his fight with Anderson Silva was officially signed. He has done so after winning over Silva. So, Diaz is likely to need to respond soon.

Far as that goes, Diaz did mention Paul after his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He mentioned that he will “take over another profession and become the best at that” and Paul within that context.

Jake Paul, however, has a differing opinion. He believes that Diaz is an easier opponent than Silva.

“Nate Diaz is easy work. Anderson Silva is way more difficult than Nate Diaz,” Jake Paul said. “Anderson has length, has the height, Anderson hits harder, is more slippery, has better head movement, the list goes on. So, I know that Nate is easier.”

