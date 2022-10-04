Nate Diaz Net Worth- How Much Has the Stockton Slugger Earned From UFC?

Find out everything you need to know about the net worth of Nate Diaz and how much he earned during his time in the UFC.

Nate Diaz is arguably one of the biggest stars to have ever stepped inside the octagon. He fought under the UFC promotion for over a decade from 2007 to 2022.

In the process, Nate Diaz was able to amass a net worth of nearly $8 million. On the flipside, his earnings with the UFC is reported to be around $6 million. It is worth noting that roughly one-third of his UFC career earnings are because of his fights against Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz’s rematch against Conor McGregor remains to be the biggest payday of his life. In the matchup, he pocketed around $2 million. Moreover, his last two fights inside the octagon against the likes of Leon Edwards and Tony Ferguson also saw him earn over a million dollars.

It is safe to say that Nate Diaz’s time in the UFC rewarded him with immense financial benefits. However, with his time inside the octagon finally over, it will be interesting to see what’s next for him.

Is Nate Diaz entering the boxing ring?

Nate Diaz recently had his last fight under his UFC contract against Tony Ferguson. While he managed to win the bout via submission, he wasn’t supposed to take on Ferguson for his last bout.

Nate Diaz was set to fight Khamzat Chimaev, however, ‘Borz’ failed to make weight and the fight card had to be shuffled. Following his win over Tony Ferguson, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding what’s next for Diaz.

While nothing seems certain at the moment, Diaz is seemingly open for an opportunity to enter the boxing ring. That said, it remains to be seen as to whether he tries his hands in boxing or if he joins another MMA promotion.

