Conor McGregor Receives Advice From Dan Bilzerian to Complete Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo’ Look in Iconic Picture

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been advised by Dan Bilzerian on how to complete the Rambo look on his latest Instagram post.

Conor McGregor has received advice from American businessman and social media personality on how to complete Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo’ look. Ahead of his highly anticipated Hollywood debut, the Irishman recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself celebrating a knockout victory. I

n the caption of the post, McGregor compared himself to the iconic character of Rambo and said:

“Picture me rollin in this image with a big m60 gun like Rambo. And then put me in a tropical rain forest. With insurgents all over the gaf. Closin’ in. But don’t sweat it. They’re already smoked. And you can then understand where I am going, where I came from, and where I am right now. God bless.

Dan Bilzerian commented on the post and suggested that a read headband will complete the ‘Rambo’ look for Conor McGregor. He said:

“Just missing the red headband”

Will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman suffered a nasty leg break in the fight which has resulted in him being out of the octagon for so long.

However, he has made it known multiple times that he still wants to fight. But there is no expected date of McGregor’s return at the moment as he is shooting for his Hollywood debut.

His debut will be alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of an 80s classic, Road House. That said, fans will certainly be more excited to see him potentially return to the octagon.

