“No I Didn’t Say Nothing”: Paulo Costa Disproves Daniel Cormier’s Assertions That He Was All Complimentary About Luke Rockhold After UFC 278

Afnan Chougle
|Mon Oct 03 2022

Paulo Costa shuts down former UFC two-weight champion Daniel Cormier, who previously claimed that the Brazilian was all complimentary about his opponent Luke Rockhold after UFC 278. 

In August, “Eraser” won a unanimous decision over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. In his post-fight interview after the defeat, the California native declared his retirement from MMA.

However, Rockhold recently stated in a media appearance that he will come out of retirement if the rising Brazilian UFC prospect Alex Pereira defeats the current champion Israel Adesanya.

But, Rockhold’s close friend and fellow UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier advised the former champion not to compete again because he earned both the respect of fans and his opponent after that match. Costa, though, disagrees with Cormier.

Costa took to his official Twitter account and refuted Cormier’s claims. He posted a screenshot of the same story and wrote, “No I didn’t say nothing, sorry!” in the caption.

Paulo Costa found a new nemesis after UFC 278

Last month, the Brazilian MMA star was present at the UFC PI in Las Vegas, a few days before the UFC 279 pay-per-view. There he got into a heated argument with the Russian-born UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

The combatants almost got into a physical altercation. But were separated by their teams. Ever since then, the two have been exchanging verbal jabs at each other.

Costa has even claimed that he wants to take their beef inside the octagon. He has called out the Swede several times. However, there has been no response from Chimaev about the bout.

However, after a huge weight miss at UFC 279, ‘Borz’ has announced his move to the middleweight division. This has increased the probability of this bout coming to fruition.

Do you guys think Chimaev vs. Costa is a fight to make in the future? What are your thoughts on Costa shutting Cormier?

 

 

 

