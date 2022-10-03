“I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday” – UFC’s Daniel Cormier confirmed to supervise a big match at the WWE Extreme Rules

Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier is all set to make his first WWE appearance at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Even since Brock Lesnar confronted Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 in 2018, there were speculations about DC’s arrival in WWE. Some even suspected that the whole face-off was planned. But, neither did the two men face each other in the octagon, nor did Cormier sign with WWE. However, DC is a lifelong WWE fan and has indicated that he can move to WWE after he is done in UFC.

Well, it seems the former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion is finally going to make his first WWE appearance. In fact, he will be playing a major role in one of the major matches at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

Daniel Cormier announced as the Special Guest Referee for Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle Fight Pit Match

One of the best matches at this year’s Extreme Rules is the Fight Pit Match between The Visionary and The Original Bro. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle have been brawling with each other almost every time they come face to face. The two men are scheduled to go one-on-one at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

But, what started before SummerSlam and could have ended at the Clash of the Castle, has gotten more extreme. Not only will they wrestle in a Fight Pit match, but they are going to be supervised by a UFC legend.

Yesterday, MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani took to social media and revealed a new details regarding the Fight Pit match. He announced that Daniel Cormier will play a big role in Seth vs Riddle match at Extreme Rules. The former two-division UFC champion will be a special guest referee for the stipulated Match.

In fact, confirming his arrival in WWE, Cormier claimed he is the best-qualified person to oversee the brutal match between the two superstars. Helwani’s tweeted:

“The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal. There’s only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Xtreme Rules and it’s me. I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday.”

Breaking: Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Ri8tHOTcU1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 2, 2022

Even though it’s just for the role of referee, the UFC legend will finally be arriving in WWE. The news has also made some fans and pundits believe that Brock Lesnar might interrupt him there. Given their history, he could, but nothing is confirmed by WWE so far.

But, what’s confirmed is that WWE will provide more details about Daniel Cormier’s role in the next episode of RAW.

Is the Extreme Rules PPV the best-booked WWE show of this year?

Unlike Vince McMahon, Triple H has done everything possible to make this year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view worth watching. The new Creative head has made sure all the matches on the card fit in with the name of the event. Extreme Rules 2022 will have a Fight Pit Match, an I Quit Match, a ladder Match, a Strap match, and more.

So far, six matches are confirmed by WWE and all of them have some kind of stipulation. In short, this year’s Extreme Rules, which takes place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, on October 8, could be the best one in recent years.

