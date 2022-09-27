“Eats Every Single Shots”: Former UFC Title Challenger Finds Fault in Recent Conor McGregor Sparring Video

Conor McGregor posted a sparring video which was criticized by a former UFC title challenger who suggested that ‘The Notorious One’ is eating “every single shot”.

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to post a few clips of him training. In the video, the Irishman can be seen sparring as he prepares to make his return. However, it looks like Paulo Costa wasn’t very impressed with what he saw.

Why your spars eats every single shots ? Lol — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 26, 2022

The former UFC title challenger seemed to be rather confused and said:

“Why your spars eats every single shots? Lol”

It is worth noting that Paulo Costa didn’t particularly point out what he was questioning. However, by the looks of it, it seems like Costa is questioning the lack of defense from McGregor’s sparring partner.

It is worth noting that Conor McGregor has been out of action for over a year now. While he is slowly working to get his groove back, it remains unclear as to when the Irishman will make his highly anticipated return.

Can Conor McGregor fall back to winning ways upon his potential return?

As mentioned earlier, ‘The Notorious One’ has been out of action for over a year now. His last bout came back in July last year where he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his potential return since then. While at one point it looked like McGregor will be lacing up boxing gloves once again before returning to MMA, the rumors have since cooled down.

As of now, it looks like Conor McGregor will indeed return to the octagon. However, the UFC will most certainly have to pit him against the right opponent. As the Irishman most certainly needs to fall back to winning ways.

A warmup fight will be highly beneficial for Conor McGregor upon his return as he has just one win in his last four outings inside the octagon. That said, it will be interesting to see who McGregor fights upon his return.

